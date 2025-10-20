Canada's premier celebration of scientific discovery returns October 20-23, spotlighting research that's transforming global health and the future of medicine.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gairdner Foundation -- Canada's leading award for recognizing excellence in biomedical and global health research -- proudly presents Gairdner Science Week 2025, a four-day celebration of scientific discovery, innovation, and the brilliant minds shaping the future of human health. Many events are free and open to the public, both in-person and online.

About the Event

From October 20 to October 23, 2025, Gairdner Science Week will unite researchers, students, educators, and institutions from across Canada and beyond through a blend of in-person and virtual events. This national showcase highlights the transformative power of science to advance global health and human well-being.

Highlights by Day:

Registration & Access

Free registration for in-person and virtual events is now open at gairdner.org . Key sessions, including the Global Health Symposium, International Symposium, Women of Gairdner, and Laureate Lectures, will also be live-streamed.

Why Gairdner Science Week Matters

For over six decades, the Gairdner Foundation has recognized transformative scientific breakthroughs -- with about one in four laureates later receiving Nobel Prizes. Gairdner Science Week continues this legacy by celebrating discovery and fostering dialogue about how science can drive solutions to global health challenges.

"Gairdner Science Week celebrates not just the science that changes lives, but the people and ideas that make discovery possible. It's a moment to connect globally and inspire the next generation of innovators." - Dr. Janet Rossant (President & Scientific Director, the Gairdner Foundation)

About the Gairdner Foundation

The mission of the Gairdner Foundation is to celebrate, inform and inspire scientific excellence around the globe.

Established in 1957, the Gairdner Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling James A. Gairdner's vision to recognize major research contributions to the treatment of disease and alleviation of human suffering. Through the prestigious annual Canada Gairdner Awards, the Foundation celebrates the world's most creative and accomplished researchers whose work is improving the health and wellbeing of people around the world. Since its inception, 434 awards have been bestowed on laureates from over 40 countries, and of those awardees, 103 have gone on to receive Nobel Prizes.

The Gairdner Foundation brings people together to openly discuss science in order to better engage the public, understand the problems we face, and work together to find solutions. Through Gairdner Connects, our national outreach program, we bring science to communities across Canada to inspire future innovators and spark public dialogue about the role of research in addressing the world's most pressing health challenges.

