Ontario Envirothon Helps Students Across the Province Build STEM Skills

Forests Canada is a national charity dedicated to conserving, restoring, and growing Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Over 120 schools and more than 10,000 students have participated in the Ontario Envirothon since the program launched in 1994.

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - This spring, more than 500 students from nearly 80 schools across the province are participating in Ontario Envirothon – a unique, environmentally themed academic competition that immerses students in hands-on learning, discovery, and building STEM skills.

Ontario Envirothon student participating in field skills training. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"Forests Canada is proud to be the lead agency of Ontario Envirothon, offering emerging environmental leaders the chance to explore education and career paths in the natural sciences while building meaningful connections with potential mentors," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Canada, says. "Ontario Envirothon also provides students with hands-on, outdoor learning experiences, and we've seen firsthand how time spent engaging directly with nature leads to strong learning outcomes and student achievement."

This year's Regional Ontario Envirothon events are taking place from March 25 to May 13, culminating with the Ontario Envirothon Championships from May 24 to 27 at the University of Waterloo. Ontario Envirothon is made possible through the support of Maple Leaves Forever, Enbridge Gas, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the J.P. Bickell Foundation, the University of Waterloo Faculty of Environment, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., and the Central Canada Sustainable Forestry Initiative Implementation Committee.

"We are thrilled to continue our decade-long support of Ontario Envirothon," Deb Pella Keen, Executive Director of Maple Leaves Forever, says. "There is nothing more inspiring than seeing young people engage so deeply with environmental science. Non-point source pollution, this year's study topic, is a vital area of study for our future conservationists, and we are proud to cheer on every student competing in this year's event."

"As part of giving back to the communities where we live and work, Enbridge Gas is proud to support Ontario Envirothon and wants to wish every student taking part good luck," Keith Boulton, Director of Utility Public Affairs and Communications, Enbridge Gas, says. "Our sponsorship of Ontario Envirothon is part of our employee-led Enbridge LEAF (Local Environmental Action Fellowship) initiative, which supports local environmental sustainability and strategic, large-scale tree planting with Forests Canada."

"Ontario Envirothon's team-based activities are designed to develop critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, leadership, and communication skills," Allison Hands, Education Manager, Forests Canada, says. "With more than 500 students competing, there is plenty going on behind the scenes, so I'd like to thank all the sponsors, teachers, volunteer coordinators, and steering committees that make this important educational program possible. Ontario Envirothon continues to be a success year-after-year because of their dedication."

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]