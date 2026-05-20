Forests Canada Releases Post-Wildfire Forest Recovery Report

National charity Forests Canada is dedicated to conserving, restoring, and growing Canada's forests. The organization's systems-based approach to restoration, specialized expertise in forest recovery efforts, and trusted partnerships help strengthen the long-term health and resilience of Canada's forest landscapes.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Since 2023, communities across Canada and around the world have been experiencing record-breaking wildfires and working to help restore forested landscapes in their aftermath – but the best practices behind forest recovery in the wake of extreme wildfires are evolving.

Planting trees in Jasper National Park after the 2024 wildfires. Photo: Marcia DeWandel, Parks Canada. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

To better understand the decisions and approaches for post-wildfire forest restoration in Canada, national charity Forests Canada surveyed and interviewed forest managers and tree planting practitioners and is presenting the findings in a report titled Forest Restoration After Wildfire: Knowledge Gaps and Future Needs Analysis.

"The aim of the report is to identify how decision-making processes for post-fire recovery are changing in the wake of the increasing intensity and severity of wildfires," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "How are practices changing to maximize the successful establishment of forests and how are future wildfires being considered when thinking about forest recovery? We know the vast majority of Canadians believe that forests are a vital part of our national identity, so these questions are very important."

Authored by Forests Canada Partnerships Manager Amber Brant, Natural Resources Canada Senior Research Scientist Dr. Nelson Thiffault, and consultant Dr. Season Snyder, the report highlights the collected inputs of 80 survey respondents and another eight experts interviewed for their insights.

"We understand that most forests can recover naturally on their own after wildfire. However, we are also seeing that natural regeneration is being challenged and that some forests need intervention through tree planting," Brant says. "Forestry professionals are being patient and watching for natural regeneration and prioritizing reforestation where resources and funding allow for it – but it's not business as usual. We are seeing a shift in species selection, tree planting layout, and safety considerations when planting after wildfires and believe it is vital to share this information and address knowledge gaps."

In the last three years alone, the demand for Forests Canada's restoration knowledge, science-based data analysis, and investment in forest recovery efforts has risen sharply. This increase is driven largely by the increasing impacts of recent wildfires, extreme weather events, and invasive species on long-term forest recovery and natural landscapes nationwide.

"At Forests Canada, our long-term vision is diverse, resilient, thriving forests, and the extent and severity of wildfires is having a direct impact on this. The demand for post-fire restoration has increased and it was a strategic investment to not only start to lead research into forest recovery after wildfires, but also to continue the conversation by establishing a National Working Group on Post-Fire Forest Recovery Practices," Kaknevicius says. "Between our new report and our initial meetings with our new Working Group, Forests Canada is well-positioned to lead coordinated national action, support knowledge exchange, and the development of best practices for forest resilience in the wake of wildfires."

Forests Canada's Forest Restoration After Wildfire: Knowledge Gaps and Future Needs Analysis report is available to read in full at www.ForestsCanada.ca/PostFireReport.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]