Forests Canada and Ontario Parks Complete Projects to Restore and Enhance Provincial Parks

National charity Forests Canada is dedicated to conserving, restoring, and growing Canada's forests. The organization's systems-based approach to restoration, specialized expertise in forest recovery efforts, and trusted partnerships help strengthen the long-term health and resilience of Canada's forest landscapes.

This past fall and spring, trees and shrubs were planted in targeted areas throughout Charleston Lake, Craigleith, Emily, McRae Point, Presqu'ile, Rock Point, Samuel de Champlain, Sibbald Point, and Turkey Point Provincial Parks.



TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - In an effort to restore the natural beauty and support species conservation in provincial parks impacted by extreme weather events, invasive species, tree loss due to insects and disease, or shoreline erosion, national charity Forests Canada and Ontario Parks have worked together to plant 12,000 native trees and shrubs across nine provincial parks.

Forests Canada Seed & Stock Specialist Mark McDermid (second from left) and Charleston Lake Provincial Park Superintendent Tim Truesdell (third from left) are joined by staff members from Tamarack Reforestation Inc. following restoration efforts at the park.

"Forests Canada is proud to lead the restoration efforts and promote the long-term health of these incredible spaces," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "We approach our forest recovery work in a systematic way – considering every stage from seed collection and seedling production to planting and long-term survival, and we are honoured to put our knowledge, experience and network of partners to work benefitting Ontario's provincial parks."

This past fall and spring, 4,500 potted trees and shrubs of 39 different native species were planted in targeted areas throughout Charleston Lake, Craigleith, Emily, McRae Point, Presqu'ile, Rock Point, Samuel de Champlain, Sibbald Point, and Turkey Point Provincial Parks. In addition to those potted trees, another 7,500 seedlings were recently planted at Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park to help restore sections of the park after extensive storm damage forced the park's closure in June 2025.

"Provincial parks are at the heart of Ontario's natural heritage, and our government is proud to support initiatives that give families and communities more opportunities to explore our great outdoors," Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, stated. "Through strong partnerships and targeted investments, we can help ensure our parks remain healthy and vibrant for generations to come."

The restoration work that took place throughout these nine Ontario Provincial Parks was supported by the Species Conservation Program, helping to restore biodiversity and conserve species at risk and their habitats.

"Forests Canada's strong infrastructure and the expertise of our planting network were key to this success," Mark McDermid, Seed & Stock Specialist, Forests Canada, says. "We engaged five nurseries and five planting partners to deliver these projects quickly while maintaining the highest quality standards, and I'd like to thank everyone involved for their incredible work. Ontario Parks staff were great to work with and very enthusiastic and excited about the work happening in their parks. When we invest in restoration, we are also investing in our local communities."

To see a new video highlighting the restoration of Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park, visit Forests Canada's YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@forestscanada.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]