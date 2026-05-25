Forests Canada and Greenbelt Foundation Nearing One-Million-Tree Milestone

National charity Forests Canada is dedicated to conserving, restoring, and growing Canada's forests. The organization's systems-based approach to restoration, specialized expertise in forest recovery efforts, and trusted partnerships help strengthen the long-term health and resilience of Canada's forest landscapes.

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only charitable organization solely dedicated to ensuring Ontario's Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous.

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Since 2022, national charity Forests Canada and the Greenbelt Foundation have partnered to plant 750,000 trees in the Greenbelt region to enhance near-urban and rural forest cover, increase biodiversity, improve water quality, and reduce flooding and extreme heat close to urban areas.

With the spring planting season well underway, the two organizations now have their sights set on hitting the one-million-tree milestone in the fall after announcing the planting of another 250,000 trees in the Greenbelt this year.

(left to right) Edward McDonnell, CEO, Greenbelt Foundation, and Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada at Albion Hills Conservation Park on May 22. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"It's incredibly exciting to be so close to planting one million trees in the Greenbelt – every tree planted is an investment in healthier forests, cleaner water, and more climate-resilient communities," Edward McDonnell, CEO, Greenbelt Foundation, says. "Our One Million Greenbelt Trees Program was created with the goal of strengthening habitat connectivity, enhancing biodiversity, and reinforcing the natural integrity of the Greenbelt landscape. We are proud to work with Forests Canada to achieve that vision, ensuring the Greenbelt remains a working and thriving landscape for generations to come."

The Ontario Greenbelt is an 800,000-hectare mosaic of forests, farmlands, wetlands, grasslands, rivers, and urban areas situated within the most densely populated region of Canada. Despite its protected status, the Ontario Greenbelt faces ongoing pressure, with more than 5,000 hectares of woodland lost since 2000, reducing habitat connectivity and undermining the climate resilience of the region.

"The work we are doing with the Greenbelt Foundation and our planting partners in this region have far-reaching benefits," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "These trees will sequester carbon, create new wildlife habitat, and provide improved erosion control and water quality – not to mention their economic benefits to local communities."

On May 22, the organizations held a gathering at Albion Hills Conservation Park in Caledon, Ontario, to announce the planting of another 250,000 trees in the Greenbelt.

"Programs like the One Million Greenbelt Trees initiative, and the ongoing partnership between Forests Canada and the Greenbelt Foundation, play an important role in supporting healthy, vibrant communities across Dufferin-Caledon and Ontario," Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, says. "Thriving forests help improve air quality, support biodiversity, and provide valuable green spaces that contribute to the health and well-being of residents for generations to come."

The success of the One Million Greenbelt Trees Program is a testament to the collaboration and support of the many people and organizations who have come together to grow climate resilience in near-urban nature.

"Ontario is proud to support initiatives that help protect and restore natural spaces while improving access for communities across the province," Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, stated. "By investing in these strong partnerships, we are helping preserve healthy landscapes, support local biodiversity, and ensure these spaces can be enjoyed for generations to come."

Property owners and managers who are interested in applying for future tree planting projects can learn more at ForestsCanada.ca/PlantTrees.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]; Dina Ni, Senior Strategic Communications Advisor, Greenbelt Foundation, Phone: 416-960-0001 Ext. 311, Email: [email protected]