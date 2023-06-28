Ontario Envirothon champions crowned for 2023

Ontario Envirothon is a unique, environmentally themed academic competition that immerses students in hands-on learning and discovery.

Forests Ontario is the lead agency of Ontario Envirothon, which offers budding environmental leaders a chance to explore education and career paths in the natural sciences and network with potential mentors.

BARRIE, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - After a busy spring that saw 48 teams from communities across Ontario competing in virtual and in-person Ontario Envirothon events, York Region's Markville Secondary School has been crowned the Ontario Envirothon champion for 2023.

Top-scoring 2023 Ontario Envirothon team from Markville Secondary School in Markham, Ontario. (CNW Group/Forests Ontario)

In-person events were hosted in Algoma, Grand River, Grey/Bruce, Southwestern Ontario, Toronto, Thunder Bay, and York Region, with 19 teams advancing to the virtual provincial competition, where students prepared and delivered presentations focusing on species at risk. Teams also completed a written test covering species at risk, forestry, aquatics, wildlife, and soils.

"Thank you to the more than 250 volunteers, teachers and students who participated in the 2023 Ontario Envirothon program," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Ontario, says. "We are proud to help young people learn to care about our environment – and we are incredibly excited for Markville Secondary School and wish them the best of luck."

From the 19 teams that advanced to the provincial competition, the three top-ranking teams were:

First Place: Markville Secondary School, York Region

Second Place: University of Toronto Schools, Toronto Region

Schools, Toronto Region Third Place: Elliot Lake Secondary School, Algoma Region

"We are very proud to continue to sponsor Ontario Envirothon – especially with this year's focus on species at risk," Deb Pella Keen, Executive Director, Maples Leaves Forever (MLF), says. "Building awareness and advocacy is a big part of what we do here at MLF. We know that helping all these brilliant, young minds learn about species at risk and better appreciate the importance and benefits of our natural world will make for a healthier tomorrow." As lead sponsor, Maple Leaves Forever provided cash prizes for the three top-ranking teams.

Markham's Markville Secondary School team now advances to the NCF-Envirothon (July 23 -29 at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick) to represent Ontario against other state/provincial winners.

"What an amazing competition! We hope that participation in the Ontario Envirothon helped these students grow their environmental awareness and leadership while deepening their connection with nature," Erin Nolan, Supervisor, Environment, Enbridge Gas Inc., says. "Beyond the academic and technical skills gained through competition, we also hope the Ontario Envirothon allowed students to build confidence in their ideas, foster new friendships, and learn how to work together effectively as a team. After all, collaboration is how we will achieve a greener future for us all."

The Ontario Envirothon has grown to reach over 120 schools and more than 10,000 Envirothon alumni since it was established in 1994. The event's growth and success would not have been possible without the generous support of Maple Leaves Forever, Enbridge Gas, Wildlife Habitat Canada, Algonquin Forestry Authority, and Fleming College.

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats. Our ambitious, large-scale tree planting initiatives, extensive educational programs, and decades of community outreach result in millions of trees being planted each year.

Together with our national division, Forest Recovery Canada, we work with our many partners across the country to plant native trees and ensure our efforts today thrive and grow into tomorrow's diverse, healthy, and resilient forests.

