Ontario Energy Board sets new electricity prices for households and small businesses

Ontario Energy Board

Oct 22, 2019, 13:42 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today new electricity prices for households and small businesses, effective November 1, under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP). The winter time-of-use (TOU) hours will also take effect November 1.

The total bill for a typical residential customer who uses 700 kWh per month will increase by about $1.99 or 1.8%, which is in line with the rate of inflation, as a result of the following changes:

  • With changes in legislation, prices on the Electricity line are increasing so that they once again closely reflect the forecast cost of supply. As well, the increase in prices reflects the fact that the forecast cost of supply has gone up relative to what it was on May 1, 2019 due in part to refurbishment of nuclear facilities and new generation facilities coming online.
  • The Ontario government has introduced an expanded rebate (the Ontario Electricity Rebate) providing bill relief that will be applied to customer bills, largely offsetting the price changes on the Electricity line.

The new TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2019 under the RPP are shown in the table below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply:

TOU price periods

May 1, 2019
TOU prices
including old bill
relief

November 1, 2019
TOU prices
excluding new bill
relief

Off-Peak (Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all
day weekends and holidays)

6.5 ¢/kWh

10.1 ¢/kWh

Mid-Peak (Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

9.4 ¢/kWh

14.4 ¢/kWh

On-Peak (Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

13.4 ¢/kWh

20.8 ¢/kWh

                                                                  

The table below shows the new prices for the small number of customers paying tiered prices:

Tiered RPP prices (winter tier
thresholds)

 

May 1, 2019 tiered
prices including
old bill relief

 

November 1, 2019 tiered
prices excluding new bill
relief

Tier
1

Residential – first 1,000
kWh/month


Non-residential – first 750
kWh/month

7.7 ¢/kWh

11.9 ¢/kWh

Tier
2

Residential – for electricity
used above 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – for
electricity used above 750
kWh/month

8.9 ¢/kWh

13.9 ¢/kWh

The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer's electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

Additional Information and Resources

About the Ontario Energy Board

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors. It protects consumers and makes decisions that serve the public interest. Its goal is to promote a sustainable and efficient energy sector that provides consumers with reliable energy services at a reasonable cost.

Ce document est aussi disponible en français.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Board

For further information: For more information, please visit the OEB website at oeb.ca or contact us directly. Media Inquiries: Phone: 416-544-5171, Email: oebmedia@oeb.ca

