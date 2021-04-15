Ontario Energy Board accepts Assurance of Voluntary Compliance from ONIT Energy Ltd.

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has accepted an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) from ONIT Energy Ltd. (ONIT Energy), a licensed energy retailer that operates in Ontario under the trade name Ontario Wholesale Energy Gas & Electric. The AVC follows an inspection that determined that 10 customer complaints received by the OEB in 2018 and 2019 indicated instances where ONIT Energy was not compliant with all of its legal and regulatory obligations. Under the terms of the AVC, ONIT Energy will pay an administrative monetary penalty of $25,000.

An AVC is a binding commitment by a regulated entity to take measures to rectify or prevent non-compliance. Failure to abide by the terms of an AVC can lead to enforcement action being taken by the OEB.

ONIT Energy acknowledged and accepted that there were instances in which its salespersons made misrepresentations to consumers, in contravention of its electricity retailer licence.

ONIT Energy has informed the OEB that it has resolved the identified customer complaints and made changes to its business practices, including improvements in the training and supervision of its salespersons, that are intended to address the concerns raised by the OEB's inspection.

Quote

"ONIT Energy is ultimately responsible for the actions of its sales representatives. Through the AVC, it assures the OEB that it is committed to compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and understands the potential adverse effects of non-compliance on consumers. There are rules in place to protect consumers that energy retailers must follow. Any consumers who have concerns about energy contracts are encouraged to contact us." – Brian Hewson, Vice-President, Consumer Protection & Industry Performance

Additional Information and Resources

About the Ontario Energy Board

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors. It protects consumers and makes decisions that serve the public interest. Its goal is to promote a sustainable and efficient energy sector that provides consumers with reliable energy services at a reasonable cost.

Contact Us

For more information, please visit the OEB website at oeb.ca or contact us directly.

Ce document est aussi disponible en français.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Board

For further information: Media Inquiries: Phone: 416-544-5171, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.oeb.gov.on.ca

