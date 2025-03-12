TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is warning consumers that Hero Life Insurance is not licensed to conduct insurance business in the province.

We urge consumers not to obtain insurance products from or those that have been arranged through Hero Life Insurance. Consumers are not protected under the Insurance Act if they purchase insurance from unlicensed individuals and/or companies.

Hero Life Insurance is allegedly selling life and health insurance by contacting consumers over the phone and through email.

Reports indicate that sales representatives at Hero Life Insurance pose as licensed insurance agents in Ontario and pressure consumers to give out their personal and confidential information.

Hero Life Insurance appears to be using the following contact information:

If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud involving Hero Life Insurance, contact your local police department.

Hero Life Insurance is not the same as InsuranceHero.ca

InsuranceHero.ca is a licensed independent brokerage in Ontario and is licensed through the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO).

Consumers can verify InsuranceHero.ca's licensing credentials on RIBO's website (licence number 3856).

Check FSRA's website to make an informed choice when working with an Ontario insurance agent or insurer. In addition, see RIBO's website for a list of all RIBO-licensed insurance brokers.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for everyone.

