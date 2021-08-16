New governance structure to serve as a model for self-regulation

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Teachers, Ontario's teaching regulator, is looking for qualified and dedicated individuals, reflecting Ontario's diversity, to govern the teaching profession in the public interest. The recruitment is a part of the College's legislated transition to a new governance structure that will streamline its operations, enabling it to operate more effectively and efficiently.

The modernization of the College's governance is at the forefront of what is happening globally in regulation and board governance. Once complete, it will serve as a model for the regulatory community.

"Our evolution is groundbreaking and differs from older regulatory models because it is more balanced and inclusive of the public and members of the profession," says Paul Boniferro, Transition Supervisory Officer, Ontario College of Teachers. "This is an unprecedented opportunity to get involved and make a difference in education and student well-being."

Boniferro was appointed by the government in February 2021 to act in place of Council and oversee the transition. Once complete, the new Council, committees, and rosters will take over governance duties.

"By enabling more people to take part in our work, we are bolstering the College's long-standing commitment to collaboration and inclusion," says Dr. Derek Haime, OCT, Registrar and CEO, Ontario College of Teachers. "Our new governing body will be more inclusive and better reflect and serve Ontario's diverse population, capturing a wide range of expertise, skills, knowledge and perspectives."

For the first time in the College's 25-year history, there will be an equal number of licensed educators and members of the public on Council and on statutory and regulatory committees. Future Council and committee members will be appointed based on specified selection and eligibility criteria, needed to do the job, and reflecting geographic, linguistic, Indigenous, and diverse perspectives of Ontario.

Why governance matters

Much like accounting, nursing, and engineering, teaching is a regulated profession. Only licensed professionals – Ontario Certified Teachers (OCTs) – can teach in the province's publicly funded elementary and secondary schools. In Ontario, there are two million students attending these schools. The College's governing Council and committees ensures the College meets its mandate of protecting these students and ensuring their well-being.

Benefits of serving

Those who apply and serve will have the opportunity to use and grow their professional experience and knowledge in regulation and education.

With more than 100 positions available in diverse roles, the College encourages members of the public and OCTs to apply online and serve on:

Council , which ensures that policies are established in accordance with the College's objects as set out in the Ontario College of Teachers Act . Council members will also serve on the following subcommittees: Audit and Finance, Human Resources, and Selection and Nominating.





, which ensures that policies are established in accordance with the College's objects as set out in the . Council members will also serve on the following subcommittees: Audit and Finance, Human Resources, and Selection and Nominating. Committees , which perform the regulatory and statutory work of the College. Some committees, such as Accreditation and Discipline, require additional time to serve on adjudicative panels. Statutory committee chairs and vice-chairs also serve on the Adjudicative Body of Chairs.





which perform the regulatory and statutory work of the College. Some committees, such as Accreditation and Discipline, require additional time to serve on adjudicative panels. Statutory committee chairs and vice-chairs also serve on the Adjudicative Body of Chairs. Rosters, whose members participate on panels to decide on matters on behalf of a committee.

Members of the public will receive an honorarium from the College, while OCTs who are employed in public education must be released by their employers to perform the work of the College. In turn, the College reimburses employers for the hiring of temporary replacement teachers.

The application process is open until September 30, 2021 and individuals will assume their new roles effective January 1, 2022.

Watch our video and learn more at oct.ca.

About the governance transition

The College conducted an independent review of its governance structure in 2018 as part of its commitment to continuous improvement. The report provided 37 recommendations to improve the College's governance structure. The majority of those recommendations were adopted by the College's former Council, and many were incorporated in legislative amendments to the College's Act, which were approved by the Ontario Legislature in 2020.

About the College

The Ontario College of Teachers licenses, governs and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings, and accredits teacher education programs affecting more than 232,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

