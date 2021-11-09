Ontario College of Teachers funds new programs to support student safety and well-being

2022 budget supports strategic priorities while holding membership fees steady

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Teachers, Ontario's teaching regulator, has released its 2022 budget, which includes funding for new student safety programs and improvements to core functions, while continuing to maintain the annual membership fee at $170.

"The College is entering a new era of increased student protections, improved governance and a renewed focus on its strategic priorities," says Paul Boniferro, Transition Supervisory Officer, Ontario College of Teachers. "This responsible budget devotes the necessary resources needed to build the College's capacity to fulfil its mandate while keeping member fees among the lowest of any regulated profession in Ontario."

The budget was approved by Boniferro, who acts in place of Council until the College completes its transition to a modernized and streamlined governance structure on February 1, 2022.

Improvements to student safety

New programs funded by the budget include:

a mandatory sexual abuse prevention program for Ontario Certified Teachers,

an expanded therapy and counselling funding for students and families affected by sexual abuse by a teacher, and,

providing the College with the ability to order medical assessments during the investigation stage to ensure matters will be referred to the appropriate committee.

"Supporting student well-being is the College's top priority," says Dr. Derek Haime, OCT, Registrar & CEO, Ontario College of Teachers. "I thank Paul for demonstrating that same dedication in a thoughtful budget that increases student safety and enhances transparency around how we do our work."

The new programs will be accompanied by updates to the public register and improvements to the College's discipline process that will expedite hearings and provide the public with a clearer view of their findings.

Holding membership fees steady for three consecutive years

Membership fees are the College's primary revenue source and fund all operations, including student safety programs, accreditation of pre-service and in-service teacher education, investigations and hearings, and the provision of services in English and French.

The College's annual fee is among the lowest of all regulated professions in Ontario.

Sharpened focus on strategic priorities

Along with the launch of new programs and continual improvements to existing operations, the budget also commits additional resources to further implement the College's strategic priorities to:

Strengthen transparency and accountability by making changes to our disciplinary process to better reflect public expectations and use plain language to improve communications with all audiences.

by making changes to our disciplinary process to better reflect public expectations and use plain language to improve communications with all audiences. Manage risk more strategically by increasing awareness of ongoing professional development opportunities for Ontario Certified Teachers and moving the focus of Council meetings away from operational issues.

by increasing awareness of ongoing professional development opportunities for Ontario Certified Teachers and moving the focus of Council meetings away from operational issues. Improve stakeholder engagement by more effectively collaborating with the government, constituent organizations, and other regulatory bodies.

Together, these strategic priorities will enable the College to continue its activation of recommendations found in the 2018 Governance Review.

About the College

The Ontario College of Teachers licenses, governs and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings and accredits teacher education programs affecting more then 232,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

SOURCE Ontario College of Teachers

For further information: Gabrielle Barkany, OCT, Senior Communications Officer (Bilingual), 416-961-8800, ext. 621,Toll-free 1-888-534-2222, ext. 621; Andrew Fifield, Senior Communications Officer, 416-961-8800, ext. 655, Toll-free 1-888-534-2222, ext. 655; Olivia Yu, Senior Communications Officer, 416-961-8800, ext. 620, Toll-free 1-888-534-2222, ext. 620

Related Links

http://www.oct.ca

