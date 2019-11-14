Ontario Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Rocco Rossi, President & CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, alongside Ontario Economic Summit (OES) partners joined David Clarke, Head, Government Affairs, TMX Group, to open the market on day one of the 2019 Summit. OES is the forum for visionary leaders in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors to shape Ontario's future growth and role in the global economy. At OES, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and public policy officials will debate and discuss how they can ensure Ontario is prepared for success and growth, and explore opportunities to navigate unique advantages.