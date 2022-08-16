Ontario Cabinet Ministers take questions from municipal officials at 2022 AMO Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference continued in Ottawa today, with more than 2,000 people from across Ontario participating in the first in-person event in almost three years.

"Over the past two years, municipal governments worked hard to keep people safe and deliver the services that our communities rely on," said Jamie McGarvey, outgoing AMO President. "The 2022 Conference is an opportunity for municipal leaders to share lessons learned, and work together, in person, on solutions to some of the most pressing issues that face our communities. I am proud to have served as AMO President."

The Conference is a significant opportunity for Ontario's municipal officials to work directly with the newly elected provincial government as it begins its new mandate. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark addressed delegates and 28 Ontario government ministers participated in the annual "Ministers' Forum," taking questions from municipal officials in an open forum. Delegates participate in hundreds of delegation meetings with provincial officials over the three-day event to address the issues that matter to Ontario's communities.

Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Part of Ontario, addressed delegates. Today's program also featured sessions on housing and homelessness, emergency management, planning, reconciliation, public health, climate change, and the Blue Box program.

Results of AMO's Board Elections were announced and Colin Best, Councillor for Halton Region, was acclaimed AMO President. Outgoing AMO President Jamie McGarvey will continue to sit on the AMO Board.

Featuring more than 60 speakers, sessions, and workshops, the 2022 Conference reflects the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. AMO has once again partnered with TVO to deliver segments of the conference through its flagship current affairs program, The Agenda, reaching a broad audience across Ontario.

Conference programing for Wednesday, August 17 will take place at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa. Highlights include:

The Honourable Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, 11:15 a.m.

Colin Best , Incoming AMO President, 8:45 a.m.

, Incoming AMO President, Panel discussions on economic recovery and diversity in local government. Both panels will be moderated by TVO hosts.

Visit www.amo.on.ca/2022-amo-conference for the full Conference Program. Media must register on the 4th floor of the Westin Hotel to access Wednesday's program.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

For further information: Brian Lambie, AMO Media Contact, 416-729-5425, [email protected]