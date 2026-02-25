Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen Statement on International Women's Day

Women Leading the Way Virtual Panel for Tradeswomen March 5, 2026 - 6pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day, the Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) proudly celebrates the leadership, resilience, and collective power of women in the trades across Ontario.

This year's theme is Give to Gain, which highlights the strength of reciprocity and collective support. When tradeswomen, organizations, and communities uplift each other through generosity, opportunities for women in the trades expand. Giving isn't about losing--it's about creating greater opportunities for all. When tradeswomen succeed, the entire industry rises together.

Equity for women in construction has never been given freely--it has been earned through hard work and determination. OBCT exists because fair and equal treatment in construction is not a one-time achievement. It is something that must be continuously defended, strengthened and pushed forward.

"Leadership in the trades doesn't always come with a title. It can mean speaking up on a job site, mentoring an apprentice, demanding safer work, or simply showing up for one another when it matters most. These everyday acts of leadership are what change workplaces and industries," stated Karen Pullen, Chair of OBCT.

At a time when progress can feel fragile and uncertainty is felt both on and off the job, International Women's Day is a clear reminder that equity is not guaranteed. It requires vigilance, care for one another, and a commitment to keep showing up--especially when it is difficult.

"When women support one another and hold workplaces accountable, we create safer, more respectful job sites for everyone. Making Anti-Discrimination Anti-Harassment training mandatory for every worker is a concrete step to preventing harm before it happens. OBCT will continue pushing for this change to ensure women in the trades are protected, respected, and able to thrive," said Kate Walsh, Program Manager, OBCT.

Today, we honour the women who have paved the way, those leading now, and the next generation of tradeswomen who will continue to push for equity, dignity, and respect at work. OBCT remains committed to advocating for workplaces where women are safe, respected and able to thrive--not just today, but every day.

OBCT is hosting Women Leading the Way – An OBCT IWD Panel on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 6:00PM EST. This virtual panel will bring together OBCT leaders from different trades and regions across Ontario to discuss real experiences, practical advice, and the power of collective support in the skilled trades. This event is open to tradeswomen in Ontario.

Tradeswomen can register to attend: https://www.obctradeswomen.com/events-1/women-leading-the-way-an-iwd-panel

About OBCT

Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) is a network committed to advancing, supporting, and advocating for women in the skilled trades. OBCT connects tradeswomen across Ontario, provides leadership opportunities, and works to build an inclusive, respectful industry where all workers thrive. The OBCT is a program of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, which represents over 150,000 construction workers throughout the province. www.obctradeswomen.com

Follow OBCT on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, The

Media contact: Cassandra Mair, Lamb Creative Group, [email protected], 613-204-7591