OBCT Leads Industry Initiative To Require Anti-Discrimination & Anti-Harassment Training Across Ontario's Construction Industry

System-level Change Needed to Support Worker Recruitment and Retention

ADAH Training now Available to Employers and Unions in Ontario at: https://www.ontariobuildingtrades.com/training/adah

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) announced the province-wide launch of their Anti-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment (ADAH) training program, calling on government, employers, unions, training centres and industry partners to adopt the program as a core training requirement to step foot on job sites in Ontario.

Designed by tradespeople, for tradespeople, the ADAH training program directly addresses the systemic causes of stress, exclusion and harm on job sites – issues that continue to undermine the recruitment and retention of skilled workers across Ontario. The program is free to support the creation of safe, respectful and equitable workplaces for every skilled tradesperson.

Workplace culture remains one of the biggest obstacles for underrepresented groups entering the trades. With the construction industry projecting a need for 154,100 new workers over the next decade, barriers such as harassment, discrimination and unsafe conditions continue to challenge long-term career success. These conditions underscore the urgent need for industry-wide change to create a safer and healthier workplace culture.

"ADAH is essential to building safe, respectful job sites. To strengthen recruitment and retention, it must be mandatory – built into apprenticeship training and a requirement before anyone steps onto a job site. Optional culture change isn't enough," said Kate Walsh, Program Manager, Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen.

OBCT is advocating to make ADAH training a mandatory component of apprenticeship completion. Findings from the 2025 OBCT Survey show that 52% of tradeswomen have experienced harassment at work highlighting the need for structured, consistent training that equips employers and workers with the skills to identify, prevent and respond to discrimination and harassment on job sites.

Aiming to build awareness of the rights and responsibilities of all job site personnel, ADAH promotes inclusive, team-oriented worksite culture that supports improvement across unions, employers, and training institutions. The program also explores mechanisms that encourage early reporting and proactive resolution of workplace issues, reducing lost time on harassment-related claims and preventing workplace injury.

The training is structured around four core modules and incorporates real lived experiences from tradeswomen across Ontario, which are used as scenarios within the modules to provide practical and relatable learning.

Stigmas and Prejudices Classes of Discrimination Classes of Harassment Prevention and Proactive Solutions

The ADAH training program is supported by the Skills Development Fund from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

For more information, go to www.ontariobuildingtrades.com/training/adah .

The full report, Advancing Recruitment and Retention of Women in the Building Trades: Results from the 2025 OBCT Tradeswomen Survey, is available online at www.obctradeswomen.com .

Quotes

"It's 2025, it's clear that our industry needs change. The ADAH training program is about fostering a stronger collective culture that aligns with the values of fairness, dignity, and equity. It is about ensuring that everyone feels safe and supported going to work to support the growth of our industry." Karen Pullen, Chair, Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT), Business Representative, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353

"Anti-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment (ADAH) training is important to the success of our industry. This training gives employers, supervisors, and tradespeople the tools to recognize, prevent, and address harassment and discrimination before they take root. We are committed to building not only the infrastructure of Ontario but also a culture of respect where every worker can contribute and succeed." Jack Mesley, President, Ontario Erectors Association Inc.

"ADAH needs to be viewed as essential health and safety training – just as fundamental as Working at Heights. When a worker is harassed or discriminated against on the job, it directly impacts their mental health, their ability to focus and their overall wellbeing. That harm doesn't stop at the job site – it follows them home, affects their families and affects their coworkers who witness or absorb the impact of that behaviour. ADAH is about preventing those injuries. It is health and safety, full stop." Shavanni Singh, paralegal with the Ontario Building Trades and architect of the ADAH program

"As a boilermaker and training instructor, I see firsthand how the culture on a job site can shape a worker's entire career. Apprentices come in ready to learn their trade but if they're met with discrimination or harassment, many don't stay long enough to become the skilled workers our industry needs. That's why ADAH can't be optional, it has to be embedded in apprenticeship training from day one." Nicole Lavoie, Co-Chair of Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen, Training Instructor, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 128

About OBCT

The Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) is a network committed to advancing, supporting, and advocating for women in the skilled trades. OBCT connects tradeswomen across Ontario, provides leadership opportunities, and works to build an inclusive, respectful industry where all workers thrive. The OBCT is a program of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario which represents over 150,000 construction workers throughout the province.

Follow OBCT on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X , and YouTube .

For further inquiries, please contact:

SOURCE Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, The

Media Contacts: Cassandra Mair, Lamb Creative Group, [email protected], 613-204-7591