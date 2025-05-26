ONTARIO BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION TRADESWOMEN HEAD TO QUEEN'S PARK TO PUSH FOR SAFER, MORE INCLUSIVE JOB SITES

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On Monday, May 26, the Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT), will host its first-ever Advocacy Day at Queen's Park. Tradeswomen from across the province will gather to meet with Members of Provincial Parliament, including Minister of Labour David Piccini, to advocate for progress in the skilled trades for tradeswomen.

OBCT's top priorities include:

Legislate mandatory Anti-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment (ADAH) training as part of all apprenticeships in Ontario

Ensure mandatory access to properly fitting PPE for all workers, especially women and non-standard-sized tradespeople

Inspect and enforce new access and clean washroom regulations to ensure OSHA compliance and hot water access

"We've made real strides in improving safety and inclusion on job sites," said Karen Pullen, Chairperson of the OBCT, "But there's more work to do. Culture change doesn't happen overnight—and by making ADAH training a standard part of apprenticeship, we're setting the tone from day one."

ADAH training, created by OBCT and delivered free across Ontario, addresses the root causes of workplace harassment and discrimination. But while it's proven effective, it remains optional. Without a legislative requirement, too many job sites still leave tradespeople—particularly women and marginalized workers—vulnerable to unsafe and unwelcoming conditions.

"This is about building a stronger, skilled trades workforce—for everyone," Pullen said. "When workers feel safe, respected, and seen, they stay. And that's what Ontario needs."

Quick Facts

Harassment on job sites in construction is still an issue today: 64% of women in construction report discrimination; nearly half report sexual harassment.

ADAH works: The OBCT-developed ADAH training, delivered free across Ontario , educates workers, employers, and union reps on recognizing, preventing, and addressing discrimination.

, educates workers, employers, and union reps on recognizing, preventing, and addressing discrimination. Current law isn't enough: Ontario's OHSA mandates policies—not training. Other provinces (BC, Alberta , Quebec ) already require it.

OHSA mandates policies—not training. Other provinces (BC, , ) already require it. 90% of tradeswomen report being hampered at work by PPE that doesn't fit.

Ill-fitting gloves, harnesses, and overalls increase injury risk.

Only 6% of women surveyed said their PPE is designed for them.

Standard-issue PPE is often made for the average male body—leaving women and others unprotected.

About OBCT

Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) is a network committed to advancing, supporting, and advocating for women in the skilled trades. OBCT connects tradeswomen across Ontario, provides leadership opportunities, and works to build an inclusive, respectful industry where all workers thrive. The OBCT is a program of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario which represents over 150,000 construction workers throughout the province.

