NEW REPORT HIGHLIGHTS URGENT NEED FOR ACTION TO RETAIN WOMEN IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

- Recent survey of Ontario Tradeswomen reveals progress, but ongoing barriers to inclusion, safety and advancement remain -

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) has released the results of its 2025 Recruitment and Retention of Women in the Building Trades survey, revealing both encouraging progress and persistent challenges facing women working in Ontario's construction sector.

Recently presented at the Ontario Building Trades Annual Convention in Windsor, the new report highlights that while most tradeswomen are committed to long-term careers in the industry, systemic barriers including harassment, lack of appropriate washroom facilities, limited childcare options, and underrepresentation in leadership roles, continue to affect recruitment and retention.

Ontario's construction industry will need to recruit an estimated 154,100 workers over the next decade, according to BuildForce Canada, making the advancement of women a critical workforce priority. Currently, women represent just 5% of on-site trades and occupations in Ontario's construction sector, with only 14,200 women working directly on the tools.

"OBCT was started by tradeswomen, for tradeswomen – so we understand the dedication and pride women who have chosen a career in the construction industry have for their trade," said Kate Walsh, Program Manager of the Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT). "But too often, they face avoidable barriers that push them out of the industry. With new this research, it provides us with clear data and practical solutions to help employers, unions, and government work together to change that."

Key Findings

The OBCT 2025 Tradeswomen Survey gathered insights from 342 women across Ontario and built on the findings of a 2022 survey. It also included interviews with employers and industry partners, as well as a review of academic and sector research.

Five key findings emerged:

1. Women are committed to staying in the trades

82% of tradeswomen see themselves in the industry 2–5 years from now.

65% are satisfied with their pay and benefits, and 62% with their work environment.

2. Women often discover trades later in life

58% entered as a second career, and 54% after age 25, signalling untapped potential through earlier outreach.

3. Worksite culture remains a major challenge

52% of respondents reported experiencing harassment, and half were dissatisfied with how their complaints were handled.

While this marks an improvement from OBCT's 2022 survey, the rate remains high and undermines retention efforts.

4. Structural barriers limit participation

65% of respondents said they need better-fitting personal protective equipment and access to appropriate washroom facilities.

More than half of tradeswomen with children reported turning down work due to lack of childcare (57%) or scheduling conflicts (56%).

5. More women in leadership is key to retention

67% said increasing women in leadership roles is the top priority for long-term retention.

37% identified gender bias as a major barrier to career advancement.

Recommendations for Action

The report calls for coordinated action among labour, employers, and government to strengthen recruitment and retention through 16 evidence-based recommendations, including:

Early outreach to schools and targeted recruitment of women and equity-deserving groups.

Zero-tolerance enforcement for harassment and discrimination on job sites.

for harassment and discrimination on job sites. Mandate/Legislate anti-discrimination and harassment training in all apprenticeship, union, and employer programs.

Industry-wide improvements to personal protective equipment, washrooms, and childcare solutions.

to personal protective equipment, washrooms, and childcare solutions. Leadership targets and mentorship programs to support women's advancement.

and mentorship programs to support women's advancement. Accountability measures through transparent reporting on women's participation and progress.

"We can't afford to lose skilled tradeswomen to preventable barriers," said Walsh. "When women succeed in the trades, the entire industry benefits, from improved safety and innovation to stronger recruitment and retention overall."

The full report, Advancing Recruitment and Retention of Women in the Building Trades:

Results from the 2025 OBCT Tradeswomen Survey, is available online at https://www.obctradeswomen.com/2025-survey.

About OBCT

Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) is a network committed to advancing, supporting, and advocating for women in the skilled trades. OBCT connects tradeswomen across Ontario, provides leadership opportunities, and works to build an inclusive, respectful industry where all workers thrive. The OBCT is a program of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario which represents over 150,000 construction workers throughout the province.

