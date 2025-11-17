NEW REPORT HIGHLIGHTS URGENT NEED FOR ACTION TO RETAIN WOMEN IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
News provided byProvincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, The
Nov 17, 2025, 11:43 ET
- Recent survey of Ontario Tradeswomen reveals progress, but ongoing barriers to inclusion, safety and advancement remain -
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) has released the results of its 2025 Recruitment and Retention of Women in the Building Trades survey, revealing both encouraging progress and persistent challenges facing women working in Ontario's construction sector.
Recently presented at the Ontario Building Trades Annual Convention in Windsor, the new report highlights that while most tradeswomen are committed to long-term careers in the industry, systemic barriers including harassment, lack of appropriate washroom facilities, limited childcare options, and underrepresentation in leadership roles, continue to affect recruitment and retention.
Ontario's construction industry will need to recruit an estimated 154,100 workers over the next decade, according to BuildForce Canada, making the advancement of women a critical workforce priority. Currently, women represent just 5% of on-site trades and occupations in Ontario's construction sector, with only 14,200 women working directly on the tools.
"OBCT was started by tradeswomen, for tradeswomen – so we understand the dedication and pride women who have chosen a career in the construction industry have for their trade," said Kate Walsh, Program Manager of the Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT). "But too often, they face avoidable barriers that push them out of the industry. With new this research, it provides us with clear data and practical solutions to help employers, unions, and government work together to change that."
Key Findings
The OBCT 2025 Tradeswomen Survey gathered insights from 342 women across Ontario and built on the findings of a 2022 survey. It also included interviews with employers and industry partners, as well as a review of academic and sector research.
Five key findings emerged:
1. Women are committed to staying in the trades
2. Women often discover trades later in life
3. Worksite culture remains a major challenge
4. Structural barriers limit participation
5. More women in leadership is key to retention
Recommendations for Action
The report calls for coordinated action among labour, employers, and government to strengthen recruitment and retention through 16 evidence-based recommendations, including:
"We can't afford to lose skilled tradeswomen to preventable barriers," said Walsh. "When women succeed in the trades, the entire industry benefits, from improved safety and innovation to stronger recruitment and retention overall."
The full report, Advancing Recruitment and Retention of Women in the Building Trades:
Results from the 2025 OBCT Tradeswomen Survey, is available online at https://www.obctradeswomen.com/2025-survey.
About OBCT
Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen (OBCT) is a network committed to advancing, supporting, and advocating for women in the skilled trades. OBCT connects tradeswomen across Ontario, provides leadership opportunities, and works to build an inclusive, respectful industry where all workers thrive. The OBCT is a program of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario which represents over 150,000 construction workers throughout the province.
