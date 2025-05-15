BUDGET REFLECTS FIRM COMMITMENT TO JOBS AMID TARIFF UNCERTAINTY: ARSENAULT

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today's provincial Budget assures the people of Ontario that safeguarding jobs through domestic investment protects our economy from external shocks like tariffs," said Marc Arsenault, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario. He added, "Committing $200 billion over the next 10 years towards building and renewing Ontario's vast infrastructure reinforces the government's willingness to collaborate with the industry to seek domestic solutions to economic challenges. This includes substantial supports for the energy sector as well as human resource investments in training."

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled the government's 2025 Budget titled A Plan to Protect Ontario, emphasizing the need to ensure continued employment for Ontarians facing the prospect of slowed economic growth amid U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. A recent report from Ontario's Financial Accountability Office (FAO) projects reduced demand for Ontario's exports, slowing real GDP growth from 1.7 percent to 0.6 percent.

The Budget allocates an additional $705 million over three years towards the Skills Development Fund (SDF) to help train and deploy the next generation of skilled workers on a range of projects across every discipline of the construction sector. An additional SDF 'capital stream' investment of $150 million will go towards enhancing physical training capacity being delivered by trades instructors. Ontario is investing $75 million over three years to create up to 2,600 new seats annually in priority construction-related postsecondary programs. This investment will increase the supply of students for in-demand jobs to meet current and projected labour demand in sectors that are critical to deliver Ontario's ambitious infrastructure plan.

"These investments show that the government wants to protect jobs, grow the economy, and overcome any barriers to success. Our Council will work side by side to achieve those goals," concluded Arsenault.

The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario represents over 150,000 construction workers throughout the province.

