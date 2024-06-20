TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) is proud to invest $536,000 in four community-led organizations through the Growing Expertise in Evaluation and Knowledge Translation (GEEK) program.

"The goal of the GEEK program is to empower community organizations in the brain health space to gather critical evidence about the success of their programs, validate the impact of their work, and ultimately, strengthen their service offerings," said Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, OBI's President and Scientific Director. "This year's recipients exemplify the delivery of essential community care."

Established in 2018 in response to feedback from community organizations, the GEEK program builds evaluation capacity and generates real-world evidence by providing essential funding and expertise to programs dedicated to improving brain health and enhancing the lives of individuals with brain disorders. By fostering community connections and empowering local initiatives, the GEEK program continues to elevate the role of community care.

The 2024 OBI 'GEEKs' are:

The Royal – Ozerdinc Grimes Family Regional Psychosis Clinic ( Ottawa ): Extending the Integrated Schizophrenia Recovery Program, the Ozerdinc Grimes Family Regional Psychosis Clinic offers needs-based, secondary-level care options, including evidence-based interventions, psychoeducation, peer support, and essential services within a shared decision-making structure.





): Extending the Integrated Schizophrenia Recovery Program, the Ozerdinc Grimes Family Regional Psychosis Clinic offers needs-based, secondary-level care options, including evidence-based interventions, psychoeducation, peer support, and essential services within a shared decision-making structure. Progress Place – Senior's Corner Program ( Toronto ): Supporting seniors to age in place with dignity, the Senior's Corner Program provides mental health support, social connection, community involvement, employment opportunities, and a sense of belonging to enhance mental well-being.





): Supporting seniors to age in place with dignity, the Senior's Corner Program provides mental health support, social connection, community involvement, employment opportunities, and a sense of belonging to enhance mental well-being. City of Ottawa , Inclusive Recreation Branch – ABI Day Program ( Ottawa ): Enhancing skills, independence, and wellness for individuals with acquired brain injury discharged from inpatient rehabilitation, the ABI Day Program uses a multidisciplinary approach to support their transition to independent, community-based leisure activities.





, Inclusive Recreation Branch – ABI Day Program ( ): Enhancing skills, independence, and wellness for individuals with acquired brain injury discharged from inpatient rehabilitation, the ABI Day Program uses a multidisciplinary approach to support their transition to independent, community-based leisure activities. Brain Injury Canada – Correction System Education Program (National): A comprehensive e-learning course for individuals working in the justice system, this program improves awareness of brain injuries and their impacts. Growth plans include using evaluation-based evidence and lessons learned to expand the reach of the course, adapting it to other justice-related contexts.

The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities, stated: "Community-led programs are the backbone of our province's healthcare system, providing essential services that significantly improve the quality of life for those living with brain disorders. By supporting OBI's GEEK program, our government is taking action to equip local organizations with the necessary tools and expertise to evaluate and enhance their impactful programs, ultimately benefiting our communities and loved ones."

Since its inception, OBI has committed approximately $2.5 million to support 20 community-led programs in evaluating and generating evidence for their programming. Collectively, GEEK teams have trained and supported over 3,000 individuals, shared or presented knowledge gained from their programs more than 90 times in various formats, and leveraged close to $600,000 in additional funding.

ABOUT:

The Ontario Brain Institute is a provincially funded, not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. Our collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders. Visit braininstitute.ca for more information.

