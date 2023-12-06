TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Office of the Auditor General of Ontario's 2023 Annual Report was tabled in the Ontario Legislature today.

Acting Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos tabled audit reports on:

health care

the environment

tourism and

education and training.

For more information about the audits and other content in the 2023 Annual Report, please visit: https://www.auditor.on.ca/en/content/annualreports/annualreports.html

Links to specific audit report news releases:

Read the report at www.auditor.on.ca

@OntarioAuditor

