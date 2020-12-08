Ontario Auditor General finds glaring shortcomings in retirement homes

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Auditor General's annual report finds blatant disregard for residents and staff in the retirement home sector.

"The report proves to Ontarians once again that the crisis in long term care and the dangerous realities of workers and residents in retirement homes are products of the same system," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "I hope that the provincial government accepts and acts upon these findings and works towards strengthening our retirement home sector."

Among the 12 main findings, the report highlights that the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority could inadvertently place the operators' financial welfare ahead of the Authority's mandate to pro­tect residents. The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority is a regulator mandated by the government under the Retirement Homes Act, 2010

"Ontario's elderly deserve to live their retirement years with dignity and respect," said Naureen Rizvi, Ontario Regional Director. "It's appalling that the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, designed by our provincial government, can put the profits of retirement home owners ahead of the welfare of seniors."

The 88-page report finds the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority provides the government with no proper data and lack accountability. The report also discovered that many residents in retirement homes have similar profiles to those in long-term care homes, but due to a lack of oversight of the Authority, the level of care required is not being adequately delivered to these residents.

Unifor has long campaigned for an end to profit-driven long term care in Ontario and across the country. As retirement homes increasingly become care providers to elderly Ontarians, the same attention and accountability is required from these service providers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

