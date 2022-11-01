Ontario artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Ontario food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Ontarian Bridget George. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Ontarian Bridget George. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Feed Ontario through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

George is an Anishinaabe author, illustrator and mom. She was raised on the shores of Lake Huron in the traditional territory of her people in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation. George is passionate about positive self-image, finding adventure in the ordinary, lifelong learning, visual storytelling and authentic Indigenous representation.

"To celebrate the idea of family traditions and spending time together, I chose to honour the idea of winter being a time of rest, renewal and storytelling in my culture," said artist Bridget George. "The idea was to show two people stargazing, as some of my favourite winter stories are about the stars. The entire scene is surrounded in Ojibwe berry vines to represent traditional food sources with trillium flowers on the vines to represent Ontario."

Ontarian artists, Emily Kewageshig and Patrick Hunter, have also been featured on past Purolator's holiday boxes.

Supporting Ontario food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Feed Ontario through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure all Ontarians have access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners and local communities in its work to end hunger and poverty.

"As costs rise, more people than ever are visiting a food bank in Ontario to help put food on their table," said Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director, Feed Ontario. "With the support of partners like Purolator and donations from the community, we can ensure everyone in our province has access to the nutritious food they need."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

