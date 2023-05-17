TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Elvium Life Sciences welcomes the addition of FOQUEST® (methylphenidate hydrochloride controlled release capsules) to the public drug formularies in Ontario 1 and Quebec .2 These provinces join Saskatchewan 3, Manitoba 4, the Northwest Territories5, the Non-Insured Health Benefit Plan 6, and Correctional Service Canada7 in providing public formulary coverage for FOQUEST for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients greater than or equal to 6 years of age.

"Public funding in the two largest provinces in Canada is an important step in ensuring equitable access to ADHD treatments," said Juanita Beaudry, Executive Director of the Centre for ADHD Awareness (CADDAC). "We look forward to all remaining provinces in Canada to quickly follow these reimbursement decisions and providing access to another treatment option for patients."

ADHD is a chronic neurodevelopmental disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behaviour.8 Symptoms of ADHD usually arise between the ages of three and five but are typically most prominent in the elementary school grades and often persist through into adulthood.[9] Without appropriate management by a healthcare professional, ADHD can have devastating effects on a person's life.9

"Elvium Life Sciences is very pleased that both Ontario and Québec have now included FOQUEST on their public drug plans to give physicians an additional choice for their ADHD patients who require public formulary coverage," said Melanie Milburn, Vice President & General Manager, at Elvium Life Sciences. "We thank both provinces for their decisions and will continue our work with other provinces in Canada so that all ADHD patients aged 6 years of age and older will have equivalent access to FOQUEST."

See the full Canadian Product Monograph for FOQUEST® 10

The Product Monograph for FOQUEST contains a Serious Warning and Precaution for drug dependence, emphasizing that abuse of FOQUEST can lead to dependence. Healthcare professionals should assess the risk of abuse prior to prescribing FOQUEST, including in patients with a history of drug dependence or alcoholism, and monitor for signs of abuse and dependence while patients are on therapy.

FOQUEST is a once-daily, long-acting methylphenidate controlled-release capsule for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients greater than or equal to 6 years of age. The maximum daily dose of FOQUEST for children and adolescents (6 to <18 years old) is 70mg, and the maximum daily dose for adults (≥18 years old) is 100 mg.

Adverse events observed with FOQUEST treatment mainly reflect side effects commonly associated with methylphenidate use. Very common adverse events reported by patients treated with FOQUEST were headache, insomnia, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Most of the events were mild to moderate in severity.

About Elvium Life Sciences

Elvium Life Sciences is an independent associated company of Purdue Pharma (Canada), that focuses on specialty pharmaceutical products committed to providing treatment options for patients who suffer from the symptoms of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). For more information, please visit www.elvium.ca .

