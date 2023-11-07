QUÉBEC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier François Legault released the following joint statement:

"Last year, the federal government called for informations to replace its fleet of CP-140 aircraft. While Canadian manufacturers are stepping up and have responded to their call, the federal government continues to signal its intent to lock these companies and workers out of its procurement process.

That's why we are renewing our call to the federal government to allow for an open and fair procurement process that allows Canadian companies to compete. Should the federal government maintain his intention to grant a sole-source contract, we're calling on the House of Commons to request that the Parliamentary Budget Officer review the costs and consequences related to this decision.

We understand that all governments need to be able to deliver on their priorities while ensuring the best value for taxpayer dollars. Allowing Canadian companies and their workers every opportunity to compete only supports this goal."

