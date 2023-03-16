Nanos poll finds 87 percent of Ontarians believe government should prioritize policies to strengthen domestic generic pharmaceutical industry

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - In a Nanos Research poll, Ontarians continue to show strong support for the government prioritizing strengthening our domestic generic pharmaceutical industry.

Eighty-seven percent of Ontarians believe the provincial government should prioritize policies to strengthen Ontario's domestic generic pharmaceutical industry. Specifically, more than 77 percent of Ontarians feel governments in Canada should provide subsidies and tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to make and bring new generic medicines to Canada, help manage global supply chain problems and to enhance emergency preparedness. Further, 75 percent of Ontarians also believe that government- and employer-sponsored drug benefit plans should prioritize the use of lower cost generic prescription medicines to make healthcare more affordable.

"This poll makes it clear that Ontario voters understand the need for a robust, resilient domestic manufacturing sector for generic drugs. Our industry provides affordable, efficacious medicines to Ontario patients and employs thousands of Ontario workers," said Jim Keon, President of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA). "In fact, the overwhelming majority of Ontario voters recognize that policies such as tax incentives for generic drug manufacturing and, critically, ensuring major employer-sponsored drug plans switch to generics will not only strengthen this important Ontario industry, but will also help to keep drugs affordable for patients."

"Ontario voters are demonstrating an understanding of the economic needs of this sector and the relationship a strong domestic manufacturing of generic medicines has to reliable supply of affordable prescription drugs," said Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist and Founder of Nanos Research. "With the upcoming provincial budget, the fact that Ontario voters are so clear in their support for potential government policy changes should be of note to decision makers at Queen's Park."

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame hybrid telephone and online random survey of 500 Ontarians, 18 years of age or older, between November 27th to December 1, 2022 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Ontario. Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs. The margin of error for a random survey of 500 Ontarians is ±4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The research was commissioned by CGPA and was conducted by Nanos Research.

Nanos Research is one of North America's premier market and public opinion research firms, putting strategic intelligence into the hands of decision makers.

The CGPA helps its member companies deliver high-quality, safe and cost-effective medicines that make patient care affordable to help sustain public and private drug benefit plans and our healthcare system. The association works with governments, health-care providers, and patients to strengthen the generic pharmaceutical sector to ensure Canadians have a secure, uninterrupted access to prescription medicines, especially during a healthcare crisis. The Canadian generic pharmaceutical industry is a key strategic asset for Canada. CGPA is committed to sharing the facts about the industry; the quality, safety, and efficacy of the products its members manufacture; and the value of generic pharmaceutical medicines.

