"The uptake of PrescribeIT® within OnPharm-United's network of independent pharmacy owners has been remarkable," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Canada Health Infoway. "OnPharm-United Pharmacies now have access to improved communication with prescribers while eliminating the need for faxed prescriptions."

"We are committed to helping independent pharmacy owners thrive in their practice and their business," said Sherif Guorgui, co-CEO and Chief Strategy, Stakeholder and Government Relations Officer, OnPharm-United. "PrescribeIT® supports our goal of delivering innovative services to our members."

In the wake of COVID-19, an increasing number of prescribers have moved to telemedicine and e-prescribing has become a key component of virtual health care.

"OnPharm-United pharmacies partnered with PrescribeIT® in the early days. The solution seamlessly integrates into the pharmacy workflow and works well for the independent business model. We encourage all our 600 pharmacy members to take advantage of this partnership," said Guorgui. "I trust that if PrescribeIT® were rolled out in more pharmacies and medical clinics across Canada, particularly during this public health crisis, it would help to further reduce unnecessary physical contact with paper prescriptions and would certainly be a better option than sending and receiving prescriptions over unsecured email."

About OnPharm-United

OnPharm-United was created in 2018 by a merger between OnPharm (founded in 2010) and United Pharma Group (founded in 2014), bringing together two of the fastest growing networks of independent pharmacies in Canada. The OnPharm-United network includes 600 pharmacies in Ontario. The network also includes pharmacies in British Columbia and Nova Scotia. Learn more at http://www.onpharmunited.ca/.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca .

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca .

