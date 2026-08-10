Only 55% Funded: Backpack Program Calls on Regina Community to Help Students Succeed

REGINA, SK, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- With the start of the school year just weeks away, The Salvation Army's Regina Community Church is calling on the community to help meet a growing need. More than 1,300 Regina students have already registered for the church's annual Backpack Program, surpassing last year's total, while fundraising remains well below what is needed to provide every child with essential school supplies.

Salvation Army volunteer filling donated backpacks with donated school supplies.

Last year, the program equipped more than 1,200 students with backpacks and school supplies. This year, registrations have already exceeded that number, reflecting the growing financial pressures many families continue to face.

As of July 31, just 55 per cent of the funds needed to purchase school supplies for all registered students had been raised.

"We're encouraged by the generosity we've already seen from the community, but with registration numbers continuing to grow, there's still important work to do before September," said Lieutenant Tim Fraser, corps officer at Regina Community Church. "Every donation helps ensure a child can start the school year feeling prepared and confident."

Research consistently shows that students are more likely to succeed when they have the tools they need to participate fully in the classroom. For many families, however, the rising cost of school supplies can create significant financial strain.

Community members can make a direct impact through donations to the Backpack Program:

$60 fills one backpack for one student

$500 supports 12 students

$1,000 supplies an entire classroom of 25 students

$2,500 equips a school bus full of students with backpacks and school supplies

The church is also encouraging local businesses, service clubs and organizations to become corporate sponsors by supporting multiple students through larger contributions.

"Every backpack represents a student who can begin the school year feeling prepared, included and ready to succeed," said Lt. Fraser. "Whether you help one student or an entire classroom, your donation makes a meaningful difference."

Donations can be made online at salvationarmyregina.ca/backpacks/.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

For media inquiries: Lieutenant Tim Fraser, T: (306) 757 6400, E: [email protected]