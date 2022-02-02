Online Streaming Act will prioritize Canadian companies and culture: CMPA

Producers' group lauds update to Broadcasting Act and urges swift passage of the legislation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Media Producers Association today welcomed the federal government's introduction of legislation to modernize the Broadcasting Act, following through on its pledge to introduce the bill in the first 100 days of its renewed mandate.

"The Online Streaming Act will reinforce Canadian cultural sovereignty, requiring that foreign tech giants play by the same rules as Canadian companies," said the CMPA's President and CEO, Reynolds Mastin. "The people who work in Canadian film and television production were extremely pleased that during the last federal election campaign, all major federal parties endorsed modernizing the Broadcasting Act to include streaming services. We encourage MPs to work collaboratively across party lines to pass this important legislation."

The CMPA, which represents hundreds of independent production companies across Canada, will carry out a detailed analysis of the proposed legislation over the coming days and consult with members about how the bill's objectives can best be practically achieved.

"The Online Streaming Act must ensure that Canada's indie producers have a fair opportunity to negotiate with content buyers to own, control and monetize the intellectual property that they develop and produce. We look forward to working collaboratively with all parties on these details," added Mastin.

