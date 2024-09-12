Martin Katz named 2024 CMPA Indiescreen Award winner

Ngardy Conteh George takes home Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) today announced Martin Katz and Ngardy Conteh George as the recipients of its annual Indiescreen Awards, which celebrate the best and brightest in Canadian independent feature film production. The winners were announced at a ceremony, presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada, at the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) on Thursday, September 12.

"This year's extraordinary Indiescreen Award winners embody the vibrant and innovative spirit of Canadian cinema," said the CMPA's President and CEO Reynolds Mastin. "Bravo to Martin and Ngardy who inspire us all through their tireless efforts to bring our stories to life for audiences at home and around the world. We are proud to bring the industry together to celebrate their outstanding dedication, accomplishments and significant contributions to Canadian feature film."

Martin Katz (Prospero Pictures) was named the recipient of the 2024 Established Producer Award. A strong ambassador for Canada, the Ontario-based producer was recognized for his undeniably remarkable career and significant contributions to Canadian cinema globally, along with his support of emerging filmmakers. Throughout his prolific career, Katz has produced dozens of critically acclaimed films, including Hotel Rwanda (2004) and Backspot (2023), and has spent over two decades producing films with celebrated director David Cronenberg, including A Dangerous Method (2011), Spider (2002), Cosmopolis (2012) and Maps to the Stars (2014). His latest feature film, The Shrouds, also directed by Cronenberg, premiered at Cannes earlier this year and had its North American premiere at TIFF this fall. As the winner of the Established Producer Award, Katz was awarded a $20,000 cash prize.

Ngardy Conteh George (OYA Media Group) was named the recipient of the 2024 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award. George was recognized for an impressive early career, which began with short form work, and has developed with an ambitious slate of well-executed and critically acclaimed films. Her latest project, A Mother Apart, which premiered at Hot Docs, demonstrates her strong producing abilities, and talent for telling essential stories centered around underrepresented experiences. As the winner of the Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award, George was awarded a $10,000 cash prize.

The award winners were selected by two national juries. The Established Producer Award jury was chaired by producer lori lozinski and the Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award jury was chaired by last year's winner Anam Abbas. The CMPA thanks the 2024 jury members for their time and commitment.

Established Producer Award Jury:

lori lozinski, jury chair (President, Violator Films)

Richard Jean-Baptiste (VP Business Innovation, Executive Producer, Partner, Attraction)

(VP Business Innovation, Executive Producer, Partner, Attraction) Lisa Haller (Director of Programming, Atlantic International Film Festival)

(Director of Programming, Atlantic International Film Festival) Loretta Sarah Todd (director, writer, producer, showrunner, Joyful Cats Media)

(director, writer, producer, showrunner, Joyful Cats Media) Jonathan Torrens (actor, writer, director)

Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Jury:

Anam Abbas , jury chair and 2023 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award winner (Other Memory Media)

, jury chair and 2023 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award winner (Other Memory Media) Jenn Brown (Executive Director, St. John's International Women's Film Festival)

(Executive Director, St. John's International Women's Film Festival) Gail Case (Executive Director, The Black Academy)

(Executive Director, The Black Academy) Max Topplin (actor, Founder & President, 4AM Studios)

Studios) Mike Volpe (President, Topsail Entertainment)

To be eligible, nominees must have acted as a producer on a Canadian feature film that premiered in the 2024 calendar year. More information about the CMPA Indiescreen Awards can be found here.

