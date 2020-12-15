Over 75% of participants completed the 10-week program. Each week where they were trained to adopt a new healthy lifestyle habit, track their progress, and receive regular feedback and health coaching from volunteer medical students studying at McGill University. The following results were observed:

88% completed 30 or more minutes of regular physical activity at least 5 days per week 76% reduced their stress levels by at least 5% 62% reduced their fatigue by at least 5% 56% improved their sleep quality by at least 5% 39% reduced their weight by at least 5 pounds.

Dr Steven Grover, a Professor of Medicine at McGill University, and one of the co-leaders of this program noted: "The high completion rate is extraordinary and probably reflects the substantial impact of the excellent health coaching provided weekly by the medical students. Not only did this help to keep participants engaged but it undoubtedly played an essential role in some of the more challenging lifestyle changes such as losing excess body weight. Feedback from the students was also very positive as they learned first-hand about the challenges of motivating their future patients to adopt healthy habits".

The next Drop 5 Mission will start January 11, 2021 and will again run for 10 weeks (funded by Veterans Affairs Canada). It is fun and free, not only for Canadian Veterans and their families, but also for other Canadian's who are trying to maintain or improve their health during the pandemic.

www.missionvav.com

SOURCE McGill Comprehensive Health Improvement Program (CHIP)

For further information: Dr Steven Grover, [email protected], 514-791-5688