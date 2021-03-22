ONETeam Sports Group Ushers In a New Era of Sport for Canadians

Formerly known as Kahunaverse Sports Group, Canada's largest and most trusted provider of sports equipment, apparel, and accessories will now operate as ONETeam Sports Group with a focus to the future on service and growth.

WINNIPEG, MB, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - ONETeam Sports Group, formerly Kahunaverse Sports Group, is proud to announce, effective immediately, the consolidation of all their banners (Home Run Sports, SoccerX, and Kahunaverse Sports) operating under one brand.

This new era is designed to offer a more cohesive experience for organizations, leagues, teams, and communities from coast to coast, making it easier than ever to access the equipment, branded apparel, and custom accessories needed to achieve success. In addition to this new, simplified structure, ONETeam Sports is proud to unveil a new logo and new core values: win together, change the game, play with integrity, and inspire sports culture.

ONETeam Sports Group is now uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled support and service. Omnichannel user experiences, uniform operational processes, and an ongoing commitment to evolving technology offer superior convenience and support at every level. These powerful, unique advantages position ONETeam Sports Group for both immediate and long-term growth and evolution within the industry.

"We are athletes at heart," says David Blatt, CEO of ONETeam Sports Group. "We're made up of some of the most experienced professionals in the industry, and we look forward to winning together as ONETeam Sports Group."

According to Brad Leitch, Brand Leader, "ONETeam Sports Group is now synonymous with sports in Canada. By combining sport and technology, we will unite athletes, teams, and communities with the top apparel and equipment brands in the world."

ONETeam Sports Group, formerly Kahunaverse Sports Group, is Canada's leading supplier of sports equipment, branded apparel, and custom accessories. Their reputation for quality, customer service, community support, and teamwork has been earned through over 30 years of success.

For further information: For further information on ONETeam Sports Group, please visit oneteamsports.com or contact Scott Kehoe, 604-329-4425, [email protected]