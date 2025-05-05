The newly introduced insurance offers a unique solution with affordable, payroll-deducted coverage that eases the financial burden of eligible veterinary costs

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Despite Canadian pet ownership being on the rise with 58 per cent of households owning a dog or cat, just 2 per cent of workplaces offer pet insurance as an employee benefit 1. OnePack Plan™ is proud to announce its launch into the Canadian market providing companies, group benefits providers, and benefits consultants the option to include pet insurance as a benefit for pet-parent employees. Available across all of Canada in both English and French Canadian, OnePack Plan provides employers the option to offer payroll-deductible pet insurance for cats and dogs with a flat group rate, helping to make veterinary costs more manageable during a time when many Canadians are worried about unexpected vet bills.

OnePack Plan™ Pet Insurance launches in Canada enabling employers to bring peace of mind to Canadian pet parents.

"The average veterinary visit for an accident or illness costs up to $1,000,2" said Michelle Yates, EVP of Business Development at OnePack Plan in Canada. "For many pet parents and employees in Canada, unexpected bills of this size can cause significant financial strain and stress. By offering OnePack Plan, employers can help alleviate this worry by making veterinary care more financially accessible so their employees can focus on what truly matters – enjoying life with their pets."

An Increasing Desire for Employer-Offered Pet Insurance

OnePack Plan's research found with Canadian pet ownership increasing, 50 per cent of Canadian pet parents express interest in employer-offered pet insurance1, demonstrating a large demand for this offering across the country. OnePack Plan bridges this gap, providing a highly requested employee benefit that attracts and retains talent while also supporting pet parents in providing the best care for their furry family members.

Financial strain over unexpected veterinary costs is common among Canadians. The same study conducted by OnePack Plan found 42 per cent of Canadian pet parents make financial sacrifices for pet care, with 40 per cent saying they have missed work due to their pet's health1.

OnePack Plan can help provide relief and peace of mind with comprehensive coverage and affordable premiums, including optional add-ons for wellness and preventative care. The plan features no breed restrictions and can offer coverage for pre-existing conditions after 365 days of continuous coverage3.

Meeting Employee Needs and Simplifying Benefits for HR Leaders

OnePack Plan's unique approach to pet insurance integrates benefits administration software into already existing infrastructure, allowing a simple onboarding process for HR professionals to and easy enrolment for employees with the option to set up payroll deductions through their regular benefits administration system. HR leaders and benefits providers will also be able customize their plan to fit individual business needs in small, mid-size, and large companies with diverse needs.

"We've seen a growing focus on wellness in the workplace and know pets play a significant role in improving mental health," said Yates. "Implementing policies that show empathy and consideration for pet parents can be a game changer for employee satisfaction and retention."

With its Canadian launch, OnePack Plan will be addressing a need in the benefits market by offering an accessible and simplified process for employees to get pet insurance and creating the opportunity for Canadian employers to respond to changing attitudes around both pet ownership and employee expectations.

For more information about OnePack Plan in Canada, visit www.onepackplan.ca or www.onepackplan.ca/fr.

About OnePack Plan

OnePack Plan™ is an employer-offered pet insurance program for Canadian businesses and pet parents, providing affordable, payroll-deductible coverage for cats and dogs. Offering accident or accident and illness coverage, the plan ensures peace of mind for pet parents. Policies are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation and distributed by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. ("PTZ"), & Société d'Assurances Collectives (Sodaco) Inc. in Quebec. Plan features, rates, and eligibility may vary by province or territory. For full terms and conditions, visit www.onepackplan.ca.

1 Angus Reid (2024) Pet Insurance and Pet Ownership in Canada Study (1,005 respondents). Commissioned by Independence Pet Group, Inc., an affiliate of PTZ.

2 Source: 2022 PTZ Insurance claims data. Value of claims in $ CAD.

3 After 365 days of continuous coverage. Waiting period may be waived for groups over 200 employees or with prior coverage for Accident & Illness plans.

