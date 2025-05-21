One-third of Canadian non-profit employees are burned out, food insecure

EMBARGOED UNTIL MAY 22, 2025 AT 7 A.M. ET

The Changemaker Wellbeing Index is the first-of-its-kind annual report that highlights workers' wellness in Canada's non-profit sector

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Data released today by Future of Good confirms what changemakers suspected—a higher proportion of Canadian non-profit workers are burned out and food insecure than the general workforce.

Today, Future of Good releases the inaugural Changemaker Wellbeing Index, highlighting key pressures impacting non-profit workers. As burnout and staff turnover continue to challenge the industry, the Index offers critical insights to help employers and boards support their teams.

"These are hard numbers to help solve a hard problem," said Anouk Bertner, Executive Director of Future of Good.

"The numbers are concerning, and by tracking them, we can amplify solutions and find new strategies so non-profits can focus their efforts on social good."

In collaboration with GreenShield, ATB Financial, Ontario Trillium Foundation, WES Mariam Assefa Fund, Definity Insurance Foundation and United Way Centraide Canada, Environics Research surveyed 1,100 Canadian non-profit workers, from frontline staff to senior leaders. Common Good Strategies led the survey design and report writing.

Some statistics:

36 per cent of non-profit workers say they "often or always" feel burned out or exhausted.

31 per cent of non-profit workers report experiencing food insecurity; for frontline staff, that rises to 48 per cent.

1 in 3 non-profit workers are ready to quit

Community non-profits report lower overall wellbeing (39 per cent) compared to Government non-profits (32 per cent). It's worse in arts and cultural groups.

Low wages, worker ages are driving factors. (Half of entry-level workers say they're struggling.)

The Changemaker Wellbeing Index brings long-overdue attention to the mental health and wellbeing of those working in the social sector, especially the front lines, said Bertner.

Read the 2025 Changemaker Wellbeing Index here: wellbeingindex.ca.

About Environics Research

Environics Research is a leading Canadian-owned and operated market research and consulting firm that provides actionable, evidence-based solutions to real business problems.

About Common Good Strategies

Common Good Strategies is a Canadian research and strategy consultancy bringing over 15 years of experience in non-profit research, policy analysis, and sector leadership.

About Future of Good

Future of Good is a leading Canadian media, learning and research organization enabling a smarter social purpose world.

SOURCE Future of Good

For further information: Elisha Dacey, Managing Editor, [email protected], 204-290-8009