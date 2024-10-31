Future of Good launches Canada's first Top 50 Equitable Funders ranking

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Future of Good is excited to announce our first annual Top 50 Equitable Funders ranking for Canadian charitable foundations.

The annual research and ranking, compiled by Future of Good and QuakeLab highlights organizations that have demonstrated notable progress in promoting equitable funding practices and fostering positive social change. Inclusion in this group reflects a grantmaker's ongoing efforts to support initiatives that address systemic inequalities and enable a more just and inclusive society.

We are excited to announce our first annual Top 50 Equitable Funders ranking for Canadian charitable foundations. Post this

For the 2024 ranking, Toronto Foundation tops the list.

Vinod Rajasekaran, CEO of Future of Good, emphasized the significance of this recognition.

"This annual list is groundbreaking in its ability to spotlight foundations that are truly advancing equitable funding practices. Toronto Foundation's top position is a testament to their commitment to enabling positive social impact and fostering equity within their team and community."

"We hope that this research and data serve as a catalyst for continuous improvement, inspiring foundations to reflect on their practices and strive for greater equity year on year," said Sharon Nyangweso, CEO of QuakeLab.

The Top 50 Equitable Funders in Canada ranking recognizes organizations that have implemented innovative practices, policies, and initiatives to advance equity and inclusion in their funding activities. Those on the list set a positive example for other philanthropic and grantmaking organizations, inspiring action to advance diversity, inclusion, and equity in their own work and teams.

See more at https://topfunders.ca/ .

Backgrounder and the full Top 50 list.

About Future of Good

Future of Good is a leading media, research, and learning organization for Canada's social purpose world. We are the essential source of journalism, knowledge, and analysis to make sense of a sector and society in transition. Our mission is to enable a smarter social purpose world by enriching impact-oriented teams and leaders with insights and knowledge that fuel learning, development, and decision-making every day.

About QuakeLab

QuakeLab is a full-stack equity and justice agency that provides the tools, expertise and methods to take your vision for inclusion from idea to action.

SOURCE Future of Good

For media enquiries, please contact: Elisha Dacey, Managing Editor, Future of Good | email: [email protected]