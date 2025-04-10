SHERRINGTON, QC , April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - FMS Fresh Produce is taking a major leap forward with a $25 million investment that will make it the first producer in Quebec to process and package locally grown baby carrots. This milestone cements the company's position as the province's leading carrot producer and contributes to strengthening Quebec's food self-sufficiency.

Baby carrots account for 39% of fixed-weight carrot sales in Canada, representing a $377 million market annually1. Yet, until now, in Quebec, they had been entirely imported. Despite their popularity among consumers, producing them locally requires substantial investments in infrastructure, as well as precise management of growing conditions, soil, and climate. Ensuring a steady supply also demands flawless logistics and strong partnerships.

Bold Innovation at the Heart of Progress

At the helm of the family business since 2016, brothers Marc-Olivier and Steven Daigneault are unafraid to take on a market dominated by American giants, with a clear goal in mind: making Quebec a key player in baby carrot production. They firmly believe that growing baby carrots locally is not only possible but essential for the future of Quebec's agricultural industry.

Beyond giving Quebecers the chance to enjoy homegrown baby carrots, this initiative significantly reduces the distance these vegetables travel before reaching grocery stores. This approach aligns with efforts to minimize the agri-food sector's carbon footprint while offering consumers a fresher product.

Additionally, with water-efficient equipment and responsible resource management, the company plans to repurpose rejected carrots, providing a solution that is both economical and environmentally friendly. For the Daigneault brothers, local production is part of a long-term vision—meeting growing market demand while protecting the environment and strengthening the competitiveness of Quebec's agriculture sector. "This project is so much more than just producing baby carrots. It's about building a sustainable business model for the future of our industry while honouring our commitments to the environment and our community," explained Marc-Olivier and Steven Daigneault.

A Project Backed by Valued Local Partners

This nearly $25 million project is coming to life with the support of key local partners. Desjardins, which is providing over $17 million in financing, part of which is guaranteed by Export Development Canada (EDC) and a $5 million investment from Investissement Québec. These investments will enable the construction of a new 70,000-square-foot carrot packaging and processing plant in Sherrington, set to begin operations in summer 2025. This state-of-the-art facility will allow FMS Fresh Produce to expand its production capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

The first bags of baby carrots will hit grocery stores this summer—an exciting milestone that signals the start of a new era for local agriculture.

Quotes

" Produits frais FMS is one of the largest agricultural producers in Quebec and Canada. In addition to fostering the company's growth and the economic development of the Montérégie region, this project will contribute to achieving the targets of the Quebec Bio-Food Policy. It will strengthen our food self-sufficiency and increase our exports, which are more than ever priorities for our government in the current context. "

— Carole Mallette, Member for Huntington.

"This innovative project strengthens Quebec's food self-sufficiency and opens new opportunities for local agriculture. At Desjardins, we firmly believe that supporting businesses in their modernization efforts and market diversification is essential to ensuring their competitiveness and resilience in the face of economic challenges. From the very beginning, we have supported FMS Fresh Produce in all its initiatives. This new investment will help increase its production capacity and optimize its equipment to meet the demands of local consumers."

— Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Executive Vice President, Business Services, Desjardins Group.

"EDC is thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking local project by Produits Frais FMS. By expanding their production in a way that compliments their sustainability ambitions, FMS will increase access to Quebec agricultural products and enhance the company's future export capacity. EDC's support reinforces our goal of helping Canadian medium-sized agrifood companies diversify and showcase the quality of Canada's local producers."

— Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group, EDC.

About FMS Fresh Produce

Founded in 2016, FMS Fresh Produce is Quebec's leading fresh produce distributor. Based in Sherrington, Montérégie, the company is fully integrated, with its own farming and transportation divisions, giving it complete control over every stage of the supply chain. With more than 5,000 acres under cultivation and a team of over 200 employees, FMS Fresh Produce stands out for its expertise, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to quality and freshness. Backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and streamlined management, the company serves markets across Quebec, Canada, and the U.S., meeting the industry's highest standards.

____________________________ 1 Nielsen IQ, Consumer Panel Services, Homescan, All shoppers, All Channels and Banners, Total Canada, Fixed Weight Carrots, 52 weeks ending August 3rd 2024

