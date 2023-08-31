MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on International Overdose Awareness Day, purple lights will shine as a symbol of solidarity with the victims of the overdose crisis and their loved ones. La Grande Roue de Montréal, the Olympic Stadium Tower, the Jardins Gamelin in the Quartier des Spectacles and a whole host of community organizations across the province have answered the call of the Association québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des utilisateurs de drogues (AQPSUD) and Moms Stop the Harm.

The AQPSUD, which has been organizing International Overdose Awareness Day campaigns in Quebec for 10 years, is delighted to be involved in this year's Opération Illumination. From Laval to St-Fabien, from Quebec City to Saint-Jérôme and St-Vianney, community groups, municipalities and businesses will help us to shine a light on the overdose crisis. The AQPSUD hopes that this important grassroots movement will be heard by the government so that real change, such as the safe supply and decriminalization of drugs, can occur. This is summarized by the slogan "On veut des doses, pas une surdose" (We want doses, not an overdose).

Chantal Montmorency, Director General of the AQPSUD, said: "Every overdose leaves scars—physical and psychological—on the victim and those around them. According to Statistics Canada, the life expectancy of all Canadians decreased in 2023, in part due to overdose deaths. What more evidence do you need to see that this is a real, major public health crisis?"

As the only francophone association by and for people who use drugs, in North America, the AQPSUD creates and disseminates harm reduction material in French. This year, the organization is unveiling new slogans calling for the right to health and advocating for harm reduction in the French language: "On veut vivre!"; "On est tannés de mourir!"; "On veut des doses pas une surdose"; "Parce qu'une surdose, c'est déjà trop"; "Parce qu'ils parlent encore et qu'on meurt encore"; "Assez parlé, agissez!" Go to https://www.redbubble.com/en/people/AQPSUD/shop?asc=u to buy original promotional items created by and for drug users with a view to empowerment and prevention.

In Montréal, two events are planned: at the Jardins Gamelin from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with musical performances, spoken word and commemoration of the missing, and then at L'Amère à Boire starting at 6:30 p.m. with comedian Zach Poitras. For a full list of International Overdose Awareness Day activities, please visit our website: https://aqpsud.org/jiss. For more information and a full list of Opération Illumination partners, visit www.aqpsud.org/illumination.

SOURCE Association Québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisatrices de drogues (AQPSUD)

For further information: For information or interviews: Chantal Montmorency, Director General - AQPSUD, 438-935-8330, [email protected]; Isabelle Fortier, Regional Leader - Moms Stop the Harm, 418-809-6118; Audréanne Smith, Project Manager, Overdoses - TOMS, [email protected]