One in Two Students Have Personally Witnessed Cheating: 2022 Student Wellbeing Study Reveals State of Academic Misconduct in Canada
Jun 22, 2022, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The second chapter of the 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study commissioned by Studiosity, the global leader in ethical online study support for post-secondary institutions, and carried out independently by Angus Reid, has revealed insights into student cheating and academic integrity in Canada by age, region, household income, and area of study.
According to the study, which surveyed 1,014 post-secondary students in Canada:
- 54% of students have witnessed some form of cheating within the past year, 15% say it happens all the time
- Students under the age of 25 are nearly twice as likely as students aged 26+ to cheat if they knew others in their classes were cheating
- 66% of students, including 76% of those in Life Sciences & Medicine programs, agree that cheating has been more prevalent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
- 86% of undergraduate students and 83% of graduate students believe cheating has increased because it is easier to do so in a remote/virtual environment
On the topic of why students are cheating more often now compared to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a student remarked, "I think because students are more aware of their peers cheating it motivates them to try and even the playing field by also cheating." Another student said, "Professors often expect students to be cheating in these remote study environments, and purposely increase difficulty of tests and exams. Thus honest students are indirectly punished, effectively forcing students to cheat in masses."
"Contract cheating, plagiarism, and academic dishonesty have been topics on the minds of faculty and administrators for many years now, but these past years have exacerbated the issue," said Dr. Noreen Golfman, a member of Studiosity's Academic Advisory Board and former Provost and Vice-President Academic at Memorial University.
"Students feel cheating has gotten easier, yet combatting academic misconduct is increasingly more difficult in a virtual environment. Cheating hurts all students, and often those who decide to plagiarize or cheat do not even recognize or realize the effects that it could have on their academic future."
This chapter on Academic Integrity, Cheating, & Assessment was a new addition to the Canadian Student Wellbeing Study in an effort to understand student thoughts and feelings on the effects of academic misconduct and dishonesty. Further chapters include data on student stress, intent to withdraw, optimism for the future, and more.
This survey was conducted among 1,014 current postsecondary students in Canada. The sample frame was balanced to ensure representation and statistical significance of gender and region in proportion to their overall share of the Canadian postsecondary student population. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted in English and French.
