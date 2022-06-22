One in Two Students Have Personally Witnessed Cheating: 2022 Student Wellbeing Study Reveals State of Academic Misconduct in Canada

54% of students have witnessed some form of cheating within the past year, 15% say it happens all the time

Students under the age of 25 are nearly twice as likely as students aged 26+ to cheat if they knew others in their classes were cheating

66% of students, including 76% of those in Life Sciences & Medicine programs, agree that cheating has been more prevalent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

86% of undergraduate students and 83% of graduate students believe cheating has increased because it is easier to do so in a remote/virtual environment

On the topic of why students are cheating more often now compared to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a student remarked, "I think because students are more aware of their peers cheating it motivates them to try and even the playing field by also cheating." Another student said, "Professors often expect students to be cheating in these remote study environments, and purposely increase difficulty of tests and exams. Thus honest students are indirectly punished, effectively forcing students to cheat in masses."

"Contract cheating, plagiarism, and academic dishonesty have been topics on the minds of faculty and administrators for many years now, but these past years have exacerbated the issue," said Dr. Noreen Golfman, a member of Studiosity's Academic Advisory Board and former Provost and Vice-President Academic at Memorial University.

"Students feel cheating has gotten easier, yet combatting academic misconduct is increasingly more difficult in a virtual environment. Cheating hurts all students, and often those who decide to plagiarize or cheat do not even recognize or realize the effects that it could have on their academic future."

This chapter on Academic Integrity, Cheating, & Assessment was a new addition to the Canadian Student Wellbeing Study in an effort to understand student thoughts and feelings on the effects of academic misconduct and dishonesty. Further chapters include data on student stress, intent to withdraw, optimism for the future, and more.

About the 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study

This survey was conducted among 1,014 current postsecondary students in Canada. The sample frame was balanced to ensure representation and statistical significance of gender and region in proportion to their overall share of the Canadian postsecondary student population. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted in English and French.

About Studiosity

Studiosity partners with universities to provide online study support, anytime, anywhere to over 1.6 million students in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Studiosity's service connects students with Subject Specialists to chat and work through questions, providing formative feedback through help, not answers. The company currently partners with over 250 institutions globally, delivering equitable academic support online in the moment students need it, increasing life chances for all.

