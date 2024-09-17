Studiosity Awards Research Grants to Universities Across Six Countries to Evaluate Ethical, GenAI-Powered Learning Support

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Studiosity, a global leader in ethical AI-for-learning technology, is awarding research grants to universities in Kenya, Ghana, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Malaysia. These grants enable the rigorous academic evaluation of Studiosity's GenAI-powered learning support platform, which launched in February 2024 and is already in use at 45 universities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. The grants will extend understanding and evidence of how the technology can impact student learning outcomes across diverse cultural and socio-economic contexts.

A significant new move to support the work of academics and teachers

Reaching more than 2 million students worldwide via hundreds of universities and colleges, Studiosity's technology represents a significant advancement in AI-based student support. It is uniquely positioned to complement the efforts of academics and teachers to augment rather than offload human cognitive development to a productivity tool. This is a challenge the global higher education sector has been struggling with, giving rise to the educationally-appropriate phrase "AI for Learning."

Studiosity's platform is built on two decades of experience providing ethical, student-centred formative feedback and support that prioritises and reveals students' understanding and skill development. By offering real-time, personalised academic assistance, Studiosity's platform helps educators by reinforcing classroom learning and addressing individual student needs.

"Our commitment to supporting the work of students, academics and teachers is at the heart of what we do," said Mike Larsen, CEO of Studiosity. "These research grants, and the studies they support, will provide valuable insights into how our GenAI-powered platform can be optimised to further enhance the educational experiences of students across six distinct geographies, learning environments and cultures."

Trials underway in new regions to assess impact on learning, globally

The research trials are being conducted in collaboration with universities with a collective enrollment of 2.1 million students. These studies aim to evaluate the effectiveness of Studiosity's AI-for-learning platform in various cultural and socio-economic contexts, helping to ensure that the technology is adaptable and impactful in any setting around the world.

"By investing in these large trials and the associated research, we are not just expanding the reach of our technology; we are deepening our understanding of its effectiveness across different educational environments," added Mr. Larsen. "Our goal is to ensure that Studiosity continues to provide meaningful, evidence-based support to students, no matter where they are in the world."

About Studiosity

Studiosity is an education technology company that provides ethical "AI-for-learning" solutions to students worldwide. Studiosity partners with universities that already enrol over 2-million students to deliver personalised academic support that emphasises understanding and skill development.

Studiosity's approach to educational technology is grounded in a rigorous, academically driven evidence base. With offices in Sydney, London, Toronto, and Dubai, Studiosity leads the way in ethical educational technology, dedicated to increasing life chances for students everywhere.

