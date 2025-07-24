OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - According to Languages Canada, over 13% of Canada's accredited English and French language education programs closed in the first quarter of 2025 alone, marking the sharpest decline in the sector's history. The number of accredited Official Languages programs is now at its lowest since 2011.

The sector has seen a dramatic decline in recent years. In 2019, it generated $6.7 billion in economic activity and supported over 75,000 jobs. In 2024, those numbers shrank to $3.7 billion and 35,000, despite Canada's global reputation for quality language education and its recognition as a top destination for English and French language learning.

"Canada's immigration system has become unpredictable and unwelcoming," said Gonzalo Peralta, Executive Director of Languages Canada. "Students and their families now see Canada as too risky, and institutions are finding that Official Languages programs are no longer financially viable."

A Policy Crisis of Canada's Own Making

In 2024 alone, 13 major changes were made to IRCC's International Student Program, all in response to issues unrelated to language education, such as housing and workforce gaps. Yet none considered the impact on Canada's Official Languages programs, which play a unique and strategic role in national infrastructure, productivity and identity.

These programs were not responsible for housing shortages (most students live with Canadian families during their studies) and did not displace Canadian workers (language students are not allowed to work). Nevertheless, they have borne the brunt of poorly targeted policies.

The most recent policy change prevents Official Languages students from transitioning smoothly into post-secondary programs, dismantling long-standing and effective pathways between Canadian institutions. This not only undermines decades of successful collaboration but also puts students and their families in precarious situations. As Peralta observes, "We rightly express concern when Canadian students are denied opportunities in the U.S. due to unfair policies—but the truth is, tens of thousands of international students already in Canada are now facing similar injustices here."



Retention, Productivity, and Integration at Stake

Research shows that international students completing language programs before entering post-secondary studies in Canada have higher GPAs and better retention outcomes, offering a measurable return on investment for institutions. These programs also foster better integration into communities, and a safer and more productive workforce.

"Language is not just a learning outcome—it's national infrastructure," added Peralta. "It drives academic success, workplace productivity, and social cohesion."

A Loss of Identity



Beyond economics and student success, the erosion of Canada's Official Languages education sector represents a profound cultural loss. Canada's bilingual identity is a cornerstone of its values and global brand. As language programs disappear, so too does Canada's commitment to inclusion, diversity, and shared identity through its Official Languages.

As Peralta concludes: "My hope is that our newly elected government asks how Official Languages education can be a strategic advantage to the country, as infrastructure to reaffirm Canadian identity, support productivity in all sectors, and foster inclusive and socially cohesive communities."

About Languages Canada

Languages Canada is the voice of Canada's official languages education providers. Our 170 members include English and French public college and university language programs and private language schools, located across nine provinces. Collectively, they welcomed 97,000 international and domestic students into Canadian classrooms and communities in 2024 (down from 150,000 in 2019). Languages Canada members are committed to operating in accordance with the LC Quality Assurance Framework and Accreditation Scheme, which are rooted in student protection, quality education, and ethical business practice. To learn more, visit languagescanada.ca.

