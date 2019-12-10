One Drop Recognized as Top Nonprofit International Organization in Canada for its Safe Water Initiatives

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - International water foundation One Drop™ was named one of the Top 10 International Impact Charities in Canada for 2019 for 'making a difference' by Charity Intelligence, an organization that conducts independent research and develops in-depth reports in the philanthropic sector. As part of this recognition, One Drop was acknowledged for delivering high-impact projects overseas and for its high return per each dollar invested in its safe water access initiatives worldwide. One Drop was also recognized last year by Charity Intelligence as one of the Top 10 Impact Charities of 2018 for Canada.

"We are thrilled that One Drop has climbed this year into one of the 10 international leading charities in Canada. One Drop's mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for the most vulnerable communities. It is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 6: to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030," said Véronique Doyon, One Drop Chief Program Officer.

Established in 2007 by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, the One Drop Foundation currently has 13 ongoing projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia (India) and Africa. One Drop's unique approach to international development is intrinsically linked to the arts, leveraging its knowledge from Cirque du Soleil in the creation of targeted initiatives using Social Art for Behaviour Change™. Through locally inspired social art activities such as theater, murals, videos and exhibitions, One Drop fosters positive change and empowers communities with the ultimate goal of ensuring the longevity of its projects.

Charity Intelligence reviews and rates over 750 Canadian charities and the Top 10 recently released are the organizations that have the highest measurable impact, delivering returns of seven times for every dollar donated, compared with average returns of 1-2 times on the dollar.

Charity Intelligence's reports are independent – charities do not pay for ratings or accreditation. Through rigorous and independent research, Charity Intelligence aims to assist Canada's dynamic charitable sector in being more transparent, accountable and focused on results. For more information about One Drop's safe water initiatives visit: www.onedrop.org.

ABOUT ONE DROP™

One Drop is an international foundation created by Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge founder Guy Laliberté with the vision of a better world, where all have access to living conditions that allow empowerment and development. Our mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for the most vulnerable communities through innovative partnerships, creativity and the power of art. Together with its partners, One Drop brings its unique Social Art for Behaviour Change™ approach to promote the adoption of healthy practices around water, sanitation and hygiene through locally inspired social art programs, empowering the communities to take ownership of the water projects over time. For this to be possible, One Drop puts together novel fundraising initiatives supported by a visionary community of partners and donors. One Drop counts over 12 years of turning water into action with projects that will soon have transformed the lives of over 1.6 million people around the world. The foundation was recognized by Charity Intelligence as one of the 2018 Top 10 Impact Charities in Canada and now as one of the 2019 Top International Impact Charities in Canada.

To learn more about One Drop, visit www.onedrop.org

Interact with One Drop on Facebook and Twitter at @onedrop, or on Instagram @1dropwater

ABOUT CHARITY INTELLIGENCE

Charity Intelligence researches Canadian charities for donors to be informed and give intelligently. Its website (www.charityintelligence.ca) posts free reports on more than 750 Canadian charities, as well as in-depth primers on philanthropic sectors like Canada's environment, cancer, and homelessness. Today over 360,000 Canadians use this website as a go-to source for information on Canadian charities reading over 1.3 million charity reports. Through rigorous and independent research, Charity Intelligence aims to assist Canada's dynamic charitable sector in being more transparent, accountable and focused on results.

SOURCE One Drop Foundation

For further information: Émilie Lafond, Senior Advisor, Marketing and Communications for the One Drop Foundation, 1 514-723-7646 - ext. 6151, emilie.lafond@onedrop.org

Related Links

http://www.onedrop.org/

