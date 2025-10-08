LA CUVÉE ONE DROP RETURNS TO TORONTO: AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF FINE WINE, GASTRONOMY & PHILANTHROPY IN SUPPORT OF ONE DROP'S WATER MISSION

Link to save-the-date HERE

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The One Drop Foundation, created by visionary entrepreneur Guy Laliberté--founder of Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge--is bringing back La Cuvée One Drop to Toronto for its highly anticipated second edition. On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the Vintage Conservatory will once again set the stage for an intimate, world-class celebration uniting wine lovers, philanthropists, business leaders, collectors, and epicureans for a cause that truly matters: One Drop's global safe water mission.

Hosted by Constantine Patiniotis, owner of the Vintage Conservatory, and curated by Académie du Vin, this year's edition will welcome 200 guests for an extraordinary walk-around tasting featuring world-class wines and champagnes such as 2016 Domaine Françoise-André Corton Les Renardes Grand Cru, 2015 Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino - Poggio alle Mura, 2019 Domaine Robert Groffier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Sentiers, and 2016 Château Malartic Lagravière Pessac-Leognan. Esteemed winemakers, estate owners, and sommeliers will be on hand to personally pour their vintages and share the stories behind them. This year's edition is also made possible thanks to the generous support of the Gibson Family Group, one of Canada's leading fine wine importers and distributors, who will contribute rare wines for the tasting.

Beyond the wines, guests can indulge in gastronomic experiences such as a three-course gourmet lunch featuring selections like 2005 Bouchard Père et Fils Corton-Charlemagne and 1961 Bouchard Père et Fils Beaune Grèves PC Vigne de l'Enfant Jésus. In the evening, guests will enjoy a five-course dinner paired with exquisite wines, including 2009 Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey Corton-Charlemagne, 2001 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche, and 2001 Château d'Yquem -- a lineup that celebrates both legacy and craftsmanship.

The evening will culminate in a live auction presented by Christie's, featuring exclusive experiences, rare wines, and unique art, including:

TRANSFORMATION – An Exclusive Original piece of art by BANCY ART

2019 Magnum Henri Magnien Ruchottes-Chambertin

Wine experiences

"Toronto is a city where cultures, ideas, and ambitions from around the world come together, much like the wines we will share at La Cuvée One Drop," said Ernenek Duran, President and CEO, One Drop Foundation. "This event is more than a celebration of extraordinary taste; it is a call to extraordinary purpose. Every sip reminds us that water is life's most essential ingredient, and yet millions still live without safe access to it. In Toronto, we raise our glasses not only to savour the moment, but to act together, so that every toast brings us closer to a future where safe water flows for all."

Since 2007, the One Drop Foundation has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people in more than 15 countries by uniting people and empowering communities to solve the water crisis through innovative, sustainable actions with a focus on those most impacted by the crisis, including women, children, and Indigenous Peoples.

Event Highlights:

Date and venue: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | Vintage Conservatory, 224 King Street, Toronto

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | Vintage Conservatory, 224 King Street, Toronto Walk-around tasting with the world's most prestigious wines and champagnes, poured by winemakers and estate owners

with the world's most prestigious wines and champagnes, poured by winemakers and estate owners Exclusive gastronomic experiences : Three-course gourmet lunch and/or five-course refined dinner by the Vintage Conservatory's culinary team

: Three-course gourmet lunch and/or five-course refined dinner by the Vintage Conservatory's culinary team Live auction featuring rare vintages and exceptional global experiences

featuring rare vintages and exceptional global experiences An ideal networking opportunity with philanthropists, business leaders, collectors, and epicureans

Tickets and experiences are limited. To secure your place or explore partnership opportunities, visit La Cuvée One Drop Toronto or contact [email protected]

About the One Drop Foundation

The One Drop Foundation unites people and empowers communities to solve the water crisis through innovative, sustainable actions. Channelling the creative spirit of Cirque du Soleil, One Drop rallies local and international changemakers to raise funds and co-create solutions that drive life-changing projects worldwide. Since 2007, One Drop has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people in Latin America, India, Africa, and among Indigenous communities in Canada. Join One Drop in turning water into action and creating a sustainable future with safe water for all at www.onedrop.org.

About Académie du Vin

Founded in Paris in 1973 by legendary wine merchant Steven Spurrier, the Académie du Vin made history with the 1976 Judgment of Paris, a landmark tasting that showcased the excellence of New World wines and transformed the wine world. Today, it has grown into an international leader in wine education, offering expert-led, engaging programs in vibrant cities like Toronto, London, Miami, and Mexico City. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or just beginning your journey, our welcoming community invites you to explore, appreciate, and savour wine as a gateway to discovery, culture, and connection.

For Further Information: NATIONAL Public Relations, Samantha Krupa-Carbone, [email protected], +1 416-458-2811

SOURCE One Drop Foundation