One Degree Organic Foods Innovates with Eight New Products that Showcase Commitment to 100% Transparency in Sourcing and Sustainability

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- With consumer demand for transparent and clean products continuing to rise, One Degree Organic Foods, a family-owned company committed to total food transparency, today announced the release of eight new products which are certified as glyphosate residue free, and display the BioChecked Non-Glyphosate Certified Seal, that will be unveiled at Natural Products Expo West 2020. Like all the brand's products, each lives up to a clean ingredient guarantee to be organic, non-GMO, glyphosate-free and to never contain anything artificial – a rarity in the cereal and granola aisle. The products include:

New instant oatmeal pouches : Extending One Degree's popular hot cereal line in a brand-new instant oatmeal pouch format, the new premium packaging offers busy consumers an easy-to-cook breakfast or snack option in exciting and delicious new flavors: Quinoa Hemp, Super Seeds, Vanilla Pecan and Apple Cinnamon. All are made with nutrient-dense formulas featuring sprouted oats, sweetened with lower glycemic index coconut sugar, and can be prepared by simply using hot water or in a microwave in under 3 minutes.

: Extending One Degree's popular hot cereal line in a brand-new instant oatmeal pouch format, the new premium packaging offers busy consumers an easy-to-cook breakfast or snack option in exciting and delicious new flavors: Quinoa Hemp, Super Seeds, Vanilla Pecan and Apple Cinnamon. All are made with nutrient-dense formulas featuring sprouted oats, sweetened with lower glycemic index coconut sugar, and can be prepared by simply using hot water or in a microwave in under 3 minutes. New grain-free granolas : With the launch of Grain Free Clusters available in two flavors – Maple Almond and Ginger Cacao – One Degree is offering a high-quality product for those avoiding or looking to lessen their gluten intake. Both products are gluten-free and contain superfoods such as flax seeds, chia seeds, ginger, coconut oil and walnuts, all of which can be traced directly back to the farmer who harvested them.

: With the launch of Grain Free Clusters available in two flavors – and Ginger Cacao – One Degree is offering a high-quality product for those avoiding or looking to lessen their gluten intake. Both products are gluten-free and contain superfoods such as flax seeds, chia seeds, ginger, coconut oil and walnuts, all of which can be traced directly back to the farmer who harvested them. Sprouted Cacao Flakes and Sprouted Vanilla Puffs: The new gluten-free products, join One Degree's line of cold cereals and were created as healthier alternatives to traditional, highly processed cereals on the market. With a sprouted oat and rice base, the new products are packed with all the benefits of sprouted grains that help to balance blood-sugar levels and are gentler on the digestive system.

From Farmers We Know

One Degree is also announcing a new supplier – IBIS Rice – for all its rice-based products. The priority was to find a dryland rice with naturally low levels of arsenic in the groundwater and soil and the search took One Degree to the northern plains of Cambodia, which offers a pristine growing environment for the rice. The organic rice does not use irrigation and relies solely on rainfall for its growth and development. To meet the IBIS Rice farmers, and all the farmers One Degree works with, simply scan the QR code on the back of the packaging.

"One of our favorite things about IBIS Rice is that, in addition to providing us with rice that meets our high-standards by using environmentally friendly farming methods, they are protecting 500,000 hectares of precious forest and wetlands, conserving more than 50 endangered animal species and increasing the incomes of 1,000 rice-farming families," says co-founder Stan Smith of One Degree. "When we say we know our farmers and there is just 'one degree of separation,' we mean it. Our name echoes our commitment to total food transparency."

Commitment to Glyphosate-Free

"Transparency is at the heart of everything we do at One Degree. We're excited to be expanding our product lines and continue to give our customers the ability to meet the farmers behind each ingredient," continues Smith. "The new products were developed with evolving consumer preferences in mind, from new formats to bold flavors, and we can't wait for everyone to get a taste."

For more information on One Degree Organic Foods, visit www.onedegreeorganics.com or One Degree's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for clean food and plant-based education and inspiration, the One Degree website offers numerous recipes for every meal, along with helpful blog posts.

About One Degree Organic Foods

One Degree Organic Foods believes in the connection between healthy soil, healthy crops, and healthy people. That's why they make great-tasting organic products that are always organic, non-GMO, plant-based, and often gluten-free. One Degree Organics is family-founded and family-run by passionate organic food advocates with a deep respect for sustainable farming and clean, nourishing foods. The brand believes that everyone deserves 100% transparency in everything they eat and is committed to sourcing ingredients from organic farmers and producers who use only plant-based cultivation methods. To learn more about One Degree Organic's products, view videos of the family's trips to meet the farmers, and for delicious recipes, visit the brand's website at www.onedegreeorganics.com

