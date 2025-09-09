One day of action can change what the future looks like for someone facing breast cancer. Join us this October to raise vital funds for the breast cancer cause.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society and CIBC invite people across Canada to be part of a meaningful day of taking action for those impacted by breast cancer at the 34th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The CIBC Run for the Cure is Canada's largest single-day, volunteer-led initiative in support of the breast cancer cause, taking place in over 50 communities across Canada. In 2024, over 55,000 participants and volunteers across the nation came together at the Run, raising more than $15 million for world-leading research on cancer prevention, detection, treatment and care, as well as advocacy championing healthy public policies related to breast cancer and nationwide compassionate support programs.

"The Run is a powerful day when we come together to run, walk, fundraise and honour the important people in our lives affected by breast cancer," says Laurie Benner, Vice President, Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "We know that funds raised by our community set in motion impact that lasts long after the finish line - giving people affected by breast cancer hope with new research breakthroughs that save and improve lives. The end of the Run is just the beginning."

Over the past three decades, the Run has played a central role in advancing breast cancer progress in Canada, contributing more than $522 million to research projects, clinical trials, reliable information and support programs, and policy advancements like making provincial breast screening programs more accessible by lowering the start age to 40.

"Team CIBC proudly runs alongside Canadians and the Canadian Cancer Society at the CIBC Run for the Cure, helping to drive progress in breast cancer research and support services," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC. "Entering our 29th year as title partner, we're excited to once again join our team members, clients, and loved ones at the Run's start line in support of those who experience breast cancer."

Because of funds raised through the Run and decades of progress, breast cancer survival rates continue to rise. Thanks to incredible advances in areas such as genomic testing and targeted therapies, breast cancer is treated with far greater precision and personalization. Today, 89% of women with breast cancer are living at least 5 years beyond their diagnosis.

Still, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women with 1 in 8 expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. As the second leading cause of cancer-related death, the need for continued support and action to address the biggest challenges of breast cancer remains urgent.

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is open to everyone. People are encouraged to rally their family, friends, or coworkers and register their team now to run or walk a 5-kilometre or 1-kilometre route.

Find your local Run, register, and start fundraising at CIBCRunfortheCure.com.

