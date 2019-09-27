One Canadian comic is $25,000 richer - Adam Christie wins SiriusXM's 10th annual Top Comic competition

Runners-up Sophie Buddle and Ola Dada each take home a cash prize of $2,500 and performance opportunities

Award-winning comedian DeAnne Smith headlined last night's Finale in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Last night, SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, pronounced Adam Christie of Cambridge as the winner of the 10th annual SiriusXM Top Comic competition during JFL42. Along with receiving the coveted Top Comic title, Christie took home the grand prize of $25,000; guaranteed performances at four Just For Laughs festivals – JFL Sydney (Australia), JFL42 (Toronto), JFL NorthWest (Vancouver) and Just for Laughs Montreal – and inclusion in a JFL television taping.

For high-resolution photos and b-roll of the winner, click here.

The two runners-up – Sophie Buddle of Ottawa and Ola Dara of Vancouver – will each receive a cash prize of $2,500 in addition to performances in 2020 at JFL42, JFL NorthWest and Just For Laughs Montreal.

"It was a privilege to compete against this hilarious group comedians for SiriusXM Top Comic," said Christie. "The high caliber of talent of the competitors set the bar really high and it's a huge compliment to be selected as the winner. Thank you to everyone who voted for me!"

The roar of laughter filled Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre as 10 SiriusXM Top Comic Finalists battled for the grand prize, bringing their best material to impress a respected panel of industry judges and the audience, both in-person and tuning in live via SiriusXM's Just For Laughs Canada (ch. 168). The judges and a nationwide audience text-to-vote determined the winner.

The 2018 competition winner, JUNO Award-nominated comic Chanty Marostica, performed an opening set with award-winning Canadian comedian DeAnne Smith, headlining the Finale; hosted by Canadian comic and SiriusXM personality, Ben Miner.

"We're proud to offer comics a national platform that highlights the incredible depth of talent prevalent in the Canadian comedy industry," said Miner. "Over the past decade we have seen many exceptional Canadian talents compete on the Top Comic stage, and the electrifying performances by the 10 finalists were no exception. I don't envy the judges and audience for the tough decision they had to make. Congratulations to Adam on a well-deserved win."

The Finale was a culmination of a six-month journey for Christie. After hundreds of comics from across Canada applied to compete, 60 contestants were selected to audition in Toronto or Vancouver over six nights. Judges then selected 18 semi-finalists to participate in a Canada-wide online vote, with 10 Finalists moving forward to last night's finale.

The Top Comic competition is part of SiriusXM Canada's ongoing initiatives to provide exposure to Canadian talent. Previous winners include Chanty Marostica (2018, Winnipeg), Gavin Matts (2017, Vancouver), Chris Robinson (2016, Toronto), Derek Seguin (2015, Montreal), Faisal Butt (2014, Montreal), Pete Zedlacher (2013, Wawa), Eric Andrews (2012, Brampton), Matt O'Brien (2011, Toronto) and Brian Stollery (2010, Calgary).

About SiriusXM Canada

SiriusXM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 10 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Andrea McLoughlin, KWT Global, 647-490-6602, amcloughlin@kwtglobal.com; Kelly Price, KWT Global, 647-490-6617, kprice@kwtglobal.com

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

