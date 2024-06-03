Oncopole, the cancer division of Fonds de recherche du Québec, unveils the results of its PROVEM competition: $2 million for the implementation of innovations in real healthcare settings

MONTRÉAL and SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Oncopole, the cancer division of Fonds de recherche du Québec, has unveiled the results of its PROVEM (données PRObantes éValuées En Milieu réel) competition. The announcement was made at the BIO International Convention, held in San Diego from June 3 to 6, in the presence of Oncopole representatives, Minister for the Economy Christopher Skeete, founding partner Merck Canada, and partners GSK and Pfizer Canada.

The implementation of healthcare innovations, particularly in oncology, is essential at a time when the growing complexity of such advances can present a level of uncertainty as to their real value. It is therefore necessary to develop processes for evaluating and adopting innovations that eliminate these uncertainties to enable rapid and optimal use for patients and the healthcare system.

Oncopole, the cancer division of FRQ, is announcing $2 million in funding for two teams under its PROVEM competition. Post this

Against this backdrop, Oncopole, a major player in oncology research in Québec, is announcing $2 million in funding for two teams under its PROVEM competition. This initiative is supported by Québec's Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie, Oncopole's founding partner Merck Canada, and partners GSK and Pfizer Canada.

The following two platforms have been awarded funding under the PROVEM competition:

"Leveraging real-world care data for responsible, efficient and equitable introduction of therapeutic innovations in oncology" led by Hermann Nabi and Isabelle Laverdière (CHU de Québec, Université Laval )

and Isabelle Laverdière (CHU de Québec, Université ) "Creating timely real-world evidence and economic assessments to improve decisions for cancer patients" led by Elena Alice Dragomir (Université de Montréal) and Armen G. Aprikian ( McGill University Health Centre).

These two teams will develop a set of services to obtain evidence in real-world contexts, reduce uncertainties, and accelerate the implementation of innovations in cancer treatment. Supporting innovations as close as possible to their use will have a direct impact on the quality of care and services offered to people affected by cancer in Québec.

"We are delighted to support these two platforms, which will help make high-impact research advances more accessible", says Carole Jabet, Director of Oncopole and Scientific Director of Fonds de recherche du Québec – secteur Santé. "Oncopole will continue to play a leading role in funding and promoting oncology research, with a focus on scientific excellence and improving clinical outcomes for patients."

"We applaud Oncopole and the brilliant research teams who are championing innovative work in support of cancer patients. We understand the profound impact that research in oncology has on patient outcomes and recognize the potential this program will have in advancing breakthrough discoveries and novel treatment approaches," says Jennifer Chan, Executive Director of Policy at Merck Canada. "Our collaboration with Oncopole and other stakeholders in the PROVEM program underscores our commitment to improving patient outcomes with a better evaluation process to access innovative drugs and look forward to supporting the progress ahead."

"Innovation is at the heart of GSK's purpose, and strategic partnerships are essential to opening up new avenues of discovery. Through our partnership with Oncopole we are proud to help improve and accelerate access to the latest advances for patients" says Alison Pozzobon, Pharma Operations and Communications Director, GSK Canada Pharma.

"This announcement brings hope to people living with cancer. The level of excellence in cancer research in Québec is among the highest in the world. We are proud to continue to support cancer research in Québec through our support of Oncopole", says Karine Grand'Maison, Vice President, Access and Government Relations, Pfizer Canada. "Collaboration in Québec's life sciences ecosystem is of great importance in ensuring that we can continue to develop our capacities in the province."

About Oncopole

Oncopole, cancer division of Fonds de recherche du Québec – secteur Santé, is the result of a unique co-creative approach, supporting research, innovation and investment to accelerate the fight against cancer. Oncopole's mission is to act as a catalyst for the actions deployed by Quebec's oncology research and innovation ecosystem. It aims to position the province as a leader in the field. For more information, visit https://oncopole.ca/en/

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MerckCanada.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more www.ca.gsk.com.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

SOURCE Fonds de Recherche du Québec

For further information: Maxime Dumais, Oncopole, 514 231-9809, [email protected]