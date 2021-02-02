ONCAT Helps Postsecondary Institutions Map Unique Student Transfer Journeys

After a successful pilot with ten Ontario institutions, ONCAT is launching a second MapIt Learning Collaborative with nine new colleges and universities — and now seeks another cohort for Spring 2021.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - In 2019/20, ONCAT launched the MapIt Project to examine the entire transfer process: the steps students take when transferring schools in Ontario and the 'behind-the-scenes' workflow steps postsecondary institutions (PSIs) take when receiving applications.

Participating PSIs connected through knowledge-sharing sessions and received a collated map of the transfer journey — from both staff and student perspectives — to reveal pain-points, bottlenecks, and other opportunities for improvement to administrative and communications activities.

After gathering feedback from the first cohort, ONCAT confirmed the next group of PSIs in December: Centennial College, La Cité collégiale, Lakehead University, Northern College of Applied Arts and Technology, Sault College, Sheridan College, Trent University, the University of Guelph, and the University of Windsor. In this round, ONCAT is casting a greater focus on faculty decision-making (i.e., credit assessment) and is re-adjusting processes due to COVID-19. HESA—Higher Education Strategy Consultants—will return as a consultant.



This brings the total number of PSIs to receive a custom MapIt report to 19. ONCAT's goal, however, is to work with all publicly funded PSIs in the province to generate evidence-based process improvements. PSIs that have not yet participated will be able to submit their expression of interest for Spring 2021.

Testimonials

"Having the process map is an invaluable tool to begin the process of improving the journey of your transfer applicants. It provides evidence that will help us make the case for ongoing and continuous improvement to our transfer credit process." — Heather O'Leary, University of Waterloo

"This project broadened our understanding of transfer processes, the players involved, and many of the common challenges that staff, faculty, and students face. It's a great tool."— Sarah Mignault, First Nations Technical Institute

"[MapIT] was a fantastic opportunity to provide a venue for individuals from various departments to share their ideas and their challenges. There have been some immediate changes made to practices that will be positive for students and for the staff involved." — Charline Smith, Cambrian College

The Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer was created to enhance academic pathways and reduce barriers for students looking to transfer in Ontario. ONCAT is funded by the Government of Ontario.

