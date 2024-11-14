TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sun Life is proud to announce an additional $1.53 million towards the fight against diabetes made up of a new partnership and $735,000 commitment with Trillium Health Partners Foundation, a $495,000 partnership renewal with the William Osler Health System Foundation (Osler Foundation), and an additional $300,000 committed to YMCA Three Rivers.

The new partnership and $735,000 commitment, over three years, to Trillium Health Partners Foundation will address rising rates of type 2 diabetes and support the Institute for Better Health (IBH) at Trillium Health Partners to implement health coaching and system navigation services for youth and their families at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes in South Asian, Black, African, and Caribbean communities in Peel Region.

"Diabetes is a growing health concern across Canada. Peel Region has one of the highest rates of type 2 diabetes, where more than 50 per cent1 of adults who identify as Asian, South Asian, Arab, Black, Hispanic and Indigenous are at an increased risk," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "We're proud to be partnering with Trillium Health Partners Foundation and bridging the gap between access and support for those living with diabetes."

Since 2012, Sun Life has committed over $55 million to the fight against diabetes globally through strategic partnerships supporting the most vulnerable communities. This new partnership will advance diabetes education and prevention at the grassroots level to address the individual, family and community challenges created by type 2 diabetes and identify the most effective pathways to prevent it.

"Thanks to the generous support of Sun Life, this project will lay the groundwork for future community-based diabetes prevention programming for at-risk communities across Canada," said Simone Harrington, Vice-President, Institute for Better Health, Trillium Health Partners. "Led by the Family and Child Health Initiative, the program will use a community and health equity lens to co-facilitate the program across six community organizations. A designated health coach will work with adolescents and their caregivers to provide support related to social, economic, mental health and service-access challenges hindering type 2 diabetes prevention."

Renewed partnerships for continued diabetes prevention and care

Sun Life also announced the renewal of two key partnerships in the fight against diabetes with an additional $795,000 in funding:

$495,000 , over three years, to the Osler Foundation to support the Sun Life | Osler Healthy Active Living Initiative which offers free workshops to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes through diet and exercise education led by health professionals.

, over three years, to the Osler Foundation to support the Sun Life | Osler Healthy Active Living Initiative which offers free workshops to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes through diet and exercise education led by health professionals. $300,000 , over three years, to the YMCA of Three Rivers Diabetes Fit program which is a 12-week initiative offering education and tools for diabetes prevention and management through healthy lifestyle promotion.

Game on! Sun Life featured in BBC Series showcasing the power of sport

The power of sport has great potential to positively impact societies across the globe and can improve physical, mental and social health. Helping people achieve healthier lives is a key element of Sun Life's Purpose and the organization is working to unlock access to the products, solutions, and resources people need to prevent type 2 diabetes, support remission, and access care to live their healthiest lives. This global commitment is being highlighted in a new BBC series that explores how sport can effect positive social change and drive healthier outcomes.

The first of two videos showcases Sun Life's Hoops + Health program in Asia and highlights the benefits of court revitalization and basketball programming in Indonesian communities demonstrating how these initiatives keep youth active and support healthier lives.

and highlights the benefits of court revitalization and basketball programming in Indonesian communities demonstrating how these initiatives keep youth active and support healthier lives. The second video highlights Sun Life's partnership with Spirit North in Canada , focusing on Indigenous youth participating in outdoor activities and traditional games, including insights from a Stoney Nakota Nation program leader and Spirit North founder, and former Olympian Beckie Scott, on the health and developmental impacts of the program.

For more information about Sun Life's diabetes prevention initiatives and partnerships, visit the Sun Life Diabetes Hub.

