On the road to greener public transit in Burlington

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Burlington's transit fleet will be greener following a combined investment of nearly $17 million from the federal and provincial governments, along with the City of Burlington.

These investments will support the purchase of 15 conventional, hybrid, and electric buses that will replace aging infrastructure and expand the capacity of the local public transit system. It will also support the addition of four specialized transit vehicles offering riders door-to-door service to better service community needs. Creating an environmentally friendly, safe and robust public transit system will help Burlington meet its goal of being net carbon neutral by 2050, while supporting a growing population and connecting the community.

Municipalities across Canada are embracing the clean economies that will help make them competitive and productive in the 21st century. By supporting initiatives to green local public transit systems, we are building stronger, safer, healthier and more affordable communities.

Quotes

"Transit use in Burlington is on the rise, with many residents relying on it everyday to access work, school and vital services. The federal government is proud to support expansion and improvements to the local public transit system so it can continue to meet the needs of our growing city for years to come."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"A modernized transit fleet for Burlington will contribute to a more sustainable, accessible and connected city for everyone. Public transportation is part of the federal government's plan to build competitive and productive communities in the green economy."

Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington

"Transit projects do more than move people from one place to another—they shape the future of cities, reduce environmental footprints, boost local economies, and create lasting connections within communities. Investments like today create sustainable, accessible, and vibrant urban lives."

Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making historic investments in transit because we know affordable, reliable and accessible transportation is the backbone of strong communities. Today's investment to support the purchase of new transit vehicles will help the residents of Burlington get where they need to go, when they need to get there."

Natalie Pierre, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington

"The funding we are announcing today will allow the City of Burlington to offer more transit service and connect more people to jobs, opportunities and the people that matter to them. These new hybrid and electric buses will support Burlington's goals of reducing emissions, creating healthy communities and making public transit more convenient for people."

Effie Triantafilopoulos, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington

"The City of Burlington is poised for significant population growth. It is increasingly important for municipalities to invest in transit system expansion to support growing communities in getting to and from their homes, places of employment, and other commercial and recreational facilities. Through these strategic investments, we are taking proactive steps towards increasing mobility services that are reliable, efficient and innovative for Burlington residents. At the same time, we are reducing our carbon footprint and promoting the long-term sustainability of our transit network."

Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington

Related products

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $6,782,156 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $5,651,231 and the City of Burlington is contributing $4,522,003 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the is contributing . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years to build public transit, expand green infrastructure and support social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the Government of is investing more than over 12 years to build public transit, expand green infrastructure and support social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Through PTIS the federal government has invested more than $5.5 billion in Ontario .

in . Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have supported close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have supported close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on everyday.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

The Government of Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade, including $7.3 billion through ICIP's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, to help build, improve and expand public transit in communities across the province.

is investing nearly over the next decade, including through ICIP's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, to help build, improve and expand public transit in communities across the province. The Government of Ontario is providing the City of Burlington with $2,674,780 through the 2023-24 Ontario Gas Tax program. Funding from the Gas Tax program helps municipalities increase public transit service, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility for riders.

