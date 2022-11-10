The outdoor equipment retailer is now ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023 and open its flagship store in downtown Montréal next spring

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A few months before its 70th anniversary, La Cordée wants to reconnect with the DNA that made its reputation and become king of the mountain again! Since the company's acquisition by MACH Capital in the fall of 2020 and the arrival of its new President, Cédric Morisset, last January, La Cordée has never ceased to amaze. The company, more dynamic than ever, is accelerating the pace of its development plan by acquiring two key players who will enable it to remain a successful organization and continue to occupy a leading place in the outdoors market and in the hearts of Quebecers. Mr. Morisset is pleased to announce the arrival of Roxane Lalonde, Vice-President of Marketing and E-Commerce, and Charles Lapointe, Vice-President of Purchasing.

Roxane Lalonde has more than 15 years of experience in the retail sector, acquiring rich and varied experience in strategic marketing management, both for the marketing of new products and the promotion of leading brands in their respective fields. Over the past few years, Ms. Lalonde has enhanced her expertise by holding marketing and e-commerce management positions with companies admired by Quebecers, such as Mondou, Louis Garneau Sports, DeSerres and Renaud-Bray. She has specialized in the transition from traditional to digital and omnichannel strategies.

"We are pleased to welcome Roxane to our management team," said Mr. Morisset. "Her great expertise in retail and digital marketing, as well as her tremendous energy, will surely help La Cordée optimize its practices and experience new growth." He continued: "With the significant investments we have made, including the opening of our distribution centre and the launch of a new website, I am convinced that the addition of such a high-calibre professional to the team will greatly contribute to the improvement of the customer experience, both in-store and online."

Charles Lapointe has extensive strategic and business experience, having developed the full potential of multiple omnichannel platforms in the high-end retail industry and worked with vertically integrated retailers including Holt Renfrew, Harry Rosen and La Maison Simons. Mr. Lapointe has nearly 15 years of retail expertise with industry-leading companies, focused on integrating and creating a customer-centric physical and digital experience. He has cultivated key relationships with his brand partners and leveraged consumer insights to make strategic decisions, particularly in purchasing. Mr. Lapointe is also a former alpine ski athlete, having been a member of the Mont-Sainte-Anne freestyle ski club and then a coach during his studies.

"The arrival of a visionary vice-president of purchasing like Charles is great news, not only for our organization and our employees, but also for all our suppliers," Mr. Morisset stated. "By joining La Cordée's executive team, Roxane and Charles will have the opportunity to combine their vast experience and expertise with their passion for the outdoors." He concluded: "These two professionals will certainly add value to the company as it strives to achieve its most ambitious objectives, which, over the next few years, will propel our brand to new heights."

La Cordée arrives in downtown Montréal

La Cordée will open its first store in the heart of downtown Montréal in the spring of 2023. Strategically located in the Promenades de la Cathédrale complex, this new store concept will have a surface area of 25,000 square feet and will be configured to energize the shopping experience by inviting consumers to test products in different spaces. The customer will be at the heart of the store's narrative, in which everything will be designed to bring their experience to life in real nature. There will be a test bench for footwear, including climbing shoes, a climbing wall, as well as cycling, cross-country skiing and hiking workshops. All of this will revolve around a lobby area designed to encourage interaction and allow the community to come together around a common passion: outdoor activities.

More details will be announced in the coming months.

About La Cordée

La Cordée is six outdoor equipment stores specializing in skiing, cycling, camping and mountain sports. La Cordée's team of consultants is passionate about adventure and has been sharing its expertise and technical knowledge with outdoor enthusiasts of all levels for nearly 70 years. La Cordée team members ride, climb, paddle, walk, ski, camp, travel, and receive training from the company and its suppliers. The company's concern with the well-being and comfort of its clientele in their moments of escape has made it the largest outdoor specialist in Québec. La Cordée is owned by Mach Capital, an investment company of the Mach Group, one of Canada's leading private real estate owners and developers.

