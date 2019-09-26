On September 27: Protest climate change with BIXI

More than 150,000 students took to the streets in Montreal for a protest on March 15. This time, even more people are taking time off work and school to mobilize around this environmental cause. BIXI has always been a strong advocate of active transportation and sustainable development, so naturally we're going to follow suit: a BIXI delegation will also be marching for the climate and we invite Montrealers to use BIXI bikes for free to get to the march and around the city. The march will start from the Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument at the base of Mont-Royal.

A giant drop-off station will be available nearby with valets to dock your bike easily at

Avenue du Parc / des Pins

This giant drop-off station has been installed to welcome you near the starting point of the walk so you can leave your BIXI secure. The BIXI team will be present to collect BIXI bikes.

Plan your trip: it will be an exceptional day of mobilization that will have an impact on all of the BIXI network. Download the mobile application to locate surrounding stations and view the network status. See also Network Info for station movements and withdrawals.

Not familiar with BIXI? Check out our How to use BIXI section.

Let's move the planet together!

